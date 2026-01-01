hamburger icon
Sealion 7PriceRangeSpecifications
BYD Sealion 7 Front Left Side
1/16
BYD Sealion 7 Front View
2/16
BYD Sealion 7 Grille
3/16
BYD Sealion 7 Headlight
4/16
BYD Sealion 7 Rear Right Side
5/16
BYD Sealion 7 Taillight
View all Images
6/16

BYD Sealion 7 Festive Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
58.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Sealion 7 Festive Edition

Sealion 7 Festive Edition Prices

The Sealion 7 Festive Edition, featuring a 82.56 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 567 km, is priced at ₹58.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Sealion 7 Festive Edition Range

The Sealion 7 Festive Edition delivers a claimed single-charge range of 567 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Sealion 7 Festive Edition Colours

The Sealion 7 Festive Edition is available in 4 colour options: Shark Grey, Aurora White, Atlantic Grey, Cosmic Black.

Sealion 7 Festive Edition Battery & Range

The Sealion 7 Festive Edition is powered by a 82.56 kWh battery pack that allows for 567 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 380 Nm of torque.

Sealion 7 Festive Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Sealion 7 Festive Edition include the BMW iX1 LWB priced ₹49 Lakhs and the Volvo EX40 priced ₹56.1 Lakhs.

Sealion 7 Festive Edition Specs & Features

The Sealion 7 Festive Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Air Purifier, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

BYD Sealion 7 Festive Edition Price

Sealion 7 Festive Edition

₹58.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
50,60,000
RTO
5,35,000
Insurance
2,22,276
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
58,17,776
EMI@1,25,047/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BYD Sealion 7 Festive Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
82.56 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.7 seconds
Driving Range
567 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308 bhp
Drivetrain
RWD
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
215 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
235 / 50 R19
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R19

Capacity

Bootspace
500 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4830 mm
Wheelbase
2930 mm
Height
1620 mm
Kerb Weight
2225 kg
Width
1925 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
12
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
11 Airbags
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Ventilated Seats
Front Row
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
BYD Sealion 7 Festive Edition EMI
EMI1,12,542 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
52,35,998
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
52,35,998
Interest Amount
15,16,523
Payable Amount
67,52,521

BYD Sealion 7 other Variants

Sealion 7 Dynamic 2WD

₹48.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
41,90,000
RTO
4,48,000
Insurance
1,88,727
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
48,27,227
EMI@1,03,756/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Sealion 7 Premium

₹57.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
49,90,000
RTO
5,28,000
Insurance
2,19,577
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
57,38,077
EMI@1,23,334/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sealion 7 Performance

₹64.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,90,000
RTO
5,88,000
Insurance
2,42,714
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
64,21,214
EMI@1,38,017/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BYD Sealion 7 Alternatives

BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
Sealion 7vsiX1 LWB
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
Sealion 7vsEX40
Volvo EX30

Volvo EX30

41 Lakhs
Sealion 7vsEX30
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

59.89 - 61.99 Lakhs
+1
Sealion 7vsModel Y
Kia EV6

Kia EV6

65.97 Lakhs
Sealion 7vsEV6
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz EQA

67.2 Lakhs
+1
Sealion 7vsEQA

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Top Electric Cars

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

₹2.2 - 2.38 Cr
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

₹19.45 - 27.7 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹1.78 Cr
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.9 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

₹21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Cars

Popular BYD Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
  • rhs image

    BYD eMAX 7

    26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    BYD Atto 3

    24.99 - 34.49 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    BYD Seal

    41.5 - 53.65 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  BYD Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.26 Cr
Check EMI Offers
Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10 - 18.84 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11.8 - 18.4 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

3.35 Cr
Check EMI Offers
Tata Aeris

Tata Aeris

5.29 - 9.74 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Thar OG

Mahindra Thar OG

10.32 - 18.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2.2 - 2.38 Cr
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 27.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Toyota Glanza Facelift

Toyota Glanza Facelift

6.46 - 9.44 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Audi Q3 [2026]

Audi Q3 [2026]

48 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF3

VinFast VF3

9 - 12 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers