The Sealion 7 Festive Edition, featuring a 82.56 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 567 km, is priced at ₹58.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Sealion 7 Festive Edition delivers a claimed single-charge range of 567 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sealion 7 Festive Edition is available in 4 colour options: Shark Grey, Aurora White, Atlantic Grey, Cosmic Black.
The Sealion 7 Festive Edition is powered by a 82.56 kWh battery pack that allows for 567 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 380 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Sealion 7 Festive Edition include the BMW iX1 LWB priced ₹49 Lakhs and the Volvo EX40 priced ₹56.1 Lakhs.
The Sealion 7 Festive Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Air Purifier, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.