What is the on-road price of BMW M5 in Navi Mumbai? The on-road price of BMW M5 Competition in Navi Mumbai is Rs. 2.34 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW M5 in Navi Mumbai? The RTO charges for BMW M5 Competition in Navi Mumbai amount to Rs. 26.90 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW M5 in Navi Mumbai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW M5 in Navi Mumbai is Rs. 4.74 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW M5 in Navi Mumbai? The insurance charges for BMW M5 Competition in Navi Mumbai are Rs. 7.99 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.