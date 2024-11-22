What is the on-road price of BMW M5 in Ludhiana? The on-road price of BMW M5 Competition in Ludhiana is Rs. 2.27 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW M5 in Ludhiana? The RTO charges for BMW M5 Competition in Ludhiana amount to Rs. 20.44 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW M5 in Ludhiana? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW M5 in Ludhiana is Rs. 4.61 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW M5 in Ludhiana? The insurance charges for BMW M5 Competition in Ludhiana are Rs. 7.99 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.