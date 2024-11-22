What is the on-road price of BMW M5 in Coimbatore? The on-road price of BMW M5 Competition in Coimbatore is Rs. 2.47 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW M5 in Coimbatore? The RTO charges for BMW M5 Competition in Coimbatore amount to Rs. 40.31 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW M5 in Coimbatore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW M5 in Coimbatore is Rs. 5.01 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW M5 in Coimbatore? The insurance charges for BMW M5 Competition in Coimbatore are Rs. 7.99 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.