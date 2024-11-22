What is the on-road price of BMW M5 in Ambattur? The on-road price of BMW M5 Competition in Ambattur is Rs. 2.47 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW M5 in Ambattur? The RTO charges for BMW M5 Competition in Ambattur amount to Rs. 40.31 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW M5 in Ambattur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW M5 in Ambattur is Rs. 5.01 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW M5 in Ambattur? The insurance charges for BMW M5 Competition in Ambattur are Rs. 7.99 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.