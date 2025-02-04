What is the on-road price of BMW iX1 LWB in Vadodara? The on-road price of BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Vadodara is Rs. 54.22 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW iX1 LWB in Vadodara? The RTO charges for BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Vadodara amount to Rs. 3.05 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW iX1 LWB in Vadodara? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW iX1 LWB in Vadodara is Rs. 1.10 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW iX1 LWB in Vadodara? The insurance charges for BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Vadodara are Rs. 2.16 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.