BMW iX1 LWB on road price in Madurai starts from Rs. 51.43 Lakhs.
BMW iX1 LWB dealers and showrooms in Madurai for best offers.
BMW iX1 LWB on road price breakup in Madurai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW iX1 LWB is mainly compared to Hyundai Ioniq 5 which starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs in Madurai, Volvo EX40 which starts at Rs. 56.1 Lakhs in Madurai and BYD Sealion 7 starting at Rs. 45 Lakhs in Madurai.
Variants On-Road Price BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport ₹ 51.43 Lakhs