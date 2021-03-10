Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Rear Armrest
With Audio controls & Cup holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back,
Interior Colours
Canberra Beige / Dark Coffee, Cognac / Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back,