|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Yamaha XSR 155 STD
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Yamaha XSR 155 Metallic Blue
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Yamaha XSR 155 Vivid Red
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|Yamaha XSR 155 Metallic Grey
|₹ 1.81 Lakhs
|Yamaha XSR 155 Metallic Black
|₹ 1.83 Lakhs
|Yamaha XSR 155 Greyish Green Metallic
|₹ 1.83 Lakhs
|1 & above
0
|2 & above
0
|3 & above
0
|4 & above
2
|5 rating
1
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