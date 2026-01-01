hamburger icon
Yamaha R15 V4 Front Left View
Yamaha R15 V4 Front Right View
Yamaha R15 V4 Front View
Yamaha R15 V4 Left View
Yamaha R15 V4 Rear Left View
Yamaha R15 V4 Rear Right View
6/18

Yamaha R15 V4 Matte White Pearl

2.04 Lakhs
On-Road Price
Delhi
Yamaha R15 V4 Key Specs
Engine155 cc
R15 V4 Matte White Pearl

R15 V4 Matte White Pearl Prices

The R15 V4 Matte White Pearl, is listed at ₹2.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

R15 V4 Matte White Pearl Mileage

All variants of the R15 V4 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

R15 V4 Matte White Pearl Colours

The R15 V4 Matte White Pearl is available in 11 colour options: Metallic Grey, Racing Blue, Metallic Red, Black Metallic X, Vivid Magenta Metallic, Carbon Fiber, Dark Knight, Intensity White, Matte White Pearl, Metallic Black, White Metallic.

R15 V4 Matte White Pearl Engine and Transmission

The R15 V4 Matte White Pearl is powered by a 155 cc engine.

R15 V4 Matte White Pearl vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the R15 V4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 priced between ₹1.55 Lakhs - 1.74 Lakhs or the Yamaha R15S priced ₹1.54 Lakhs.

R15 V4 Matte White Pearl Specs & Features

The R15 V4 Matte White Pearl has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Projector Headlights.

Yamaha R15 V4 Matte White Pearl Price

R15 V4 Matte White Pearl

₹2.04 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,74,019
RTO
15,422
Insurance
15,029
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,04,470
EMI@4,395/mo
Yamaha R15 V4 Matte White Pearl Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11 L
Length
1990 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1325 mm
Kerb Weight
141 kg
Height
1135 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm
Width
725 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
140 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-Cooled, 4 Stroke, SOHC, 4 Valves
Clutch
Wet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Upside Down Fork (USD Fork)
Rear Suspension
Linked Type Monocross Suspension

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Track,Street
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut Off Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Shift Timing Light, VVA. VVA Indicator
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Yamaha R15 V4 Matte White Pearl EMI
EMI 3,955 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5% interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,84,023
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,84,023
Interest Amount
53,299
Payable Amount
2,37,322

Yamaha R15 V4 other Variants

R15 V4 Metallic Red

₹1.95 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,69,425
RTO
13,554
Insurance
11,539
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,94,518
EMI@4,181/mo
R15 V4 Intensity White Without Quickshifter

₹1.95 Lakhs On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,69,425
RTO
13,554
Insurance
11,539
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,94,518
EMI@4,181/mo
R15 V4 Metallic Black

₹1.95 Lakhs On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,69,425
RTO
13,554
Insurance
11,539
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,94,518
EMI@4,181/mo
R15 V4 Dark Knight

₹1.96 Lakhs On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,70,342
RTO
13,627
Insurance
11,555
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,95,524
EMI@4,203/mo
R15 V4 Intensity White With Quickshifter

₹2.04 Lakhs On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,74,019
RTO
15,422
Insurance
15,029
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,04,470
EMI@4,395/mo
R15 V4 Vivid Magenta Metallic

₹2.04 Lakhs On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,74,019
RTO
15,422
Insurance
15,029
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,04,470
EMI@4,395/mo
R15 V4 Racing Blue

₹2.04 Lakhs On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,74,019
RTO
15,422
Insurance
15,029
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,04,470
EMI@4,395/mo
R15 V4 Metallic Grey

₹2.16 Lakhs On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,84,307
RTO
16,245
Insurance
15,366
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,15,918
EMI@4,641/mo
R15 V4 M MotoGP Edition

₹2.12 Lakhs On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,85,682
RTO
14,584
Insurance
11,812
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,12,078
EMI@4,558/mo
R15 V4 Icon Performance

₹2.28 Lakhs On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,94,412
RTO
17,053
Insurance
16,200
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,27,665
EMI@4,893/mo
