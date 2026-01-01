|Engine
|155 cc
The R15 V4 Matte White Pearl, is listed at ₹2.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the R15 V4 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The R15 V4 Matte White Pearl is available in 11 colour options: Metallic Grey, Racing Blue, Metallic Red, Black Metallic X, Vivid Magenta Metallic, Carbon Fiber, Dark Knight, Intensity White, Matte White Pearl, Metallic Black, White Metallic.
In the R15 V4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 priced between ₹1.55 Lakhs - 1.74 Lakhs or the Yamaha R15S priced ₹1.54 Lakhs.
The R15 V4 Matte White Pearl has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Projector Headlights.