Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha FZS FI V4 on road price in Gorakhpur starts from Rs. 1.49 Lakhs.
The lowest price model is Yamaha FZS FI V4 STD and the most priced model is Yamaha FZS FI
Yamaha FZS FI V4 on road price in Gorakhpur starts from Rs. 1.49 Lakhs.
The lowest price model is Yamaha FZS FI V4 STD and the most priced model is Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha FZS FI V4 dealers and showrooms in Gorakhpur for best offers.
Yamaha FZS FI V4 on road price breakup in Gorakhpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha FZS FI V4 is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Gorakhpur, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Gorakhpur and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Gorakhpur.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZS FI V4 STD ₹ 1.49 Lakhs Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe ₹ 1.49 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price