Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid On Road Price in Mainpuri

1.45 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mainpuri
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in Mainpuri starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Variant Wise Price List in

₹1.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
149 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,44,800
RTO
11,584
Insurance
4,126
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mainpuri)
1,60,510
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid FAQs

The on-road price of Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD in Mainpuri is Rs. 1.61 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD in Mainpuri amount to Rs. 11,584, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid in Mainpuri is Rs. 3,255.
The insurance charges for Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD in Mainpuri are Rs. 4,126, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

