FZ-S FI V4 gets two new colour options. Check them out

Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 has added two new colour schemes to FZ-S FI V4. The two new colours are Dark Matte Blue and Matte Black. The price of FZ-S FI V4 in these two new colours is Rs. 1,28,900 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). So, it costs 500 less than the Majesty Red, Metallic Grey and Metallic Black colour schemes. Apart from the two new colour schemes, Yamaha has not made any changes to the FZ-S FI V4.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM
Yamaha FZ-S FI V4
Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 in new Dark Matte Blue colour scheme.
In terms of features, the Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 comes with a traction control system which cuts off power as soon as it detects the rear tyre slipping. There is a single-channel Anti-lock braking system, an LCD instrument cluster that shows essential information to the rider and it also supports Yamaha's Enabled Y-Connect Bluetooth application. The motorcycle also comes with a tyre-hugging rear mudguard, an engine guard and an LED headlamp.

Powering the Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 is the same 149 cc air-cooled engine that produces 12.23 bhp of max power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit.

Also Read : Yamaha R3 and MT-03 showcased at MotoGP Bharat, launch in December 2023

Yamaha is currently preparing to launch the new R3 and MT-03 motorcycles in the Indian market. The manufacturer showcased both motorcycles at MotoGP Bharat. While the Yamaha R3 comes as a fully faired sportbike, the MT-03 comes as its naked streetfighter sibling.

Both motorcycles use a 321 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. The engine is capable of churning out 41.4 bhp peak power and 29.6 Nm maximum torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

Once launched, the Yamaha R3 will compete against rivals like TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G 310 RR, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and KTM RC 390. On the other hand, the Yamaha MT-03 will lock horns with competitors such as TVS Apache RTR 310 R, BMW G 310 R and KTM 390 Duke.

First Published Date: 04 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST
TAGS: Apache RR 310 Ninja 300 RC 390 Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 India Yamaha Motor

