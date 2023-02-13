Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid comes with 149 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of FZ-S Fi Hybrid starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid price starts at ₹ 1.45 Lakhs .
₹1.45 Lakhs*
149 cc
12.4 PS
