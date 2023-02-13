hamburger icon
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Front Right View
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Rear Right View
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Right View
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Engine View
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Front Tyre View
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Headlight View
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Specifications

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid starting price is Rs. 1,44,800 in India. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 149 cc engine. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid mileage is 60 kmpl.
1.45 Lakhs*
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Specs

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid comes with 149 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of FZ-S Fi Hybrid starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Specifications and Features

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
2000 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm
Height
1080 mm
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
780 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
115 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm
Max Torque
13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
149 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
57.3 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Variants & Price List

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid price starts at ₹ 1.45 Lakhs .

1.45 Lakhs*
149 cc
12.4 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

