Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in Greater Noida starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid dealers and showrooms in Greater Noida for best offers. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price breakup in Greater Noida includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is mainly compared to Yamaha FZ-X which starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in Greater Noida, Yamaha FZS FI V4 which starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs in Greater Noida and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Greater Noida.

Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD ₹ 1.61 Lakhs