|Engine
|149 cc
The FZ-S Fi Hybrid, is listed at ₹1.58 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the FZ-S Fi offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The FZ-S Fi Hybrid is available in 8 colour options: Cyan Metallic Grey, Cyber Green, Ice Fluo Vermillion, Ice Storm, Matte Black, Metallic Black, Metallic Grey, Racing Blue.
The FZ-S Fi Hybrid is powered by a 149 cc engine.
In the FZ-S Fi's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Hornet 2.0 priced ₹1.45 Lakhs or the Honda NX200 priced ₹1.56 Lakhs.
The FZ-S Fi Hybrid has Low Fuel Indicator, Mobile Application, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock and Bluetooth Connectivity.