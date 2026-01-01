hamburger icon
FZ-S FiPriceMileageSpecifications
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Front Right View
1/10
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Rear Right View
2/10
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Right View
3/10
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Engine View
4/10
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Front Tyre View
5/10
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Headlight View
View all Images
6/10

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.58 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Key Specs
Engine149 cc
View all FZ-S Fi specs and features

FZ-S Fi Hybrid

FZ-S Fi Hybrid Prices

The FZ-S Fi Hybrid, is listed at ₹1.58 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

FZ-S Fi Hybrid Mileage

All variants of the FZ-S Fi offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

FZ-S Fi Hybrid Colours

The FZ-S Fi Hybrid is available in 8 colour options: Cyan Metallic Grey, Cyber Green, Ice Fluo Vermillion, Ice Storm, Matte Black, Metallic Black, Metallic Grey, Racing Blue.

FZ-S Fi Hybrid Engine and Transmission

The FZ-S Fi Hybrid is powered by a 149 cc engine.

FZ-S Fi Hybrid vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the FZ-S Fi's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Hornet 2.0 priced ₹1.45 Lakhs or the Honda NX200 priced ₹1.56 Lakhs.

FZ-S Fi Hybrid Specs & Features

The FZ-S Fi Hybrid has Low Fuel Indicator, Mobile Application, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock and Bluetooth Connectivity.

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Price

FZ-S Fi Hybrid

₹1.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,200
RTO
11,136
Insurance
7,196
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,57,532
EMI@3,386/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2000 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm
Height
1080 mm
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
780 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm
Max Torque
13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
149 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Music Control
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid EMI
EMI3,047 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,41,778
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,41,778
Interest Amount
41,064
Payable Amount
1,82,842

Yamaha FZ-S Fi other Variants

FZ-S Fi STD

₹1.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,880
RTO
10,390
Insurance
7,019
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,47,289
EMI@3,166/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Alternatives

Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.45 Lakhs
+1
FZ-S FivsHornet 2.0
Honda NX200

Honda NX200

1.56 Lakhs
FZ-S FivsNX200
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
FZ-S FivsFerrato Disruptor
Yamaha FZ-RAVE

Yamaha FZ-RAVE

1.2 Lakhs
FZ-S FivsFZ-RAVE
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
FZ-S FivsFZ Blue Flex
Yamaha FZS FI V4

Yamaha FZS FI V4

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
+1
FZ-S FivsFZS FI V4

Popular Sports Bikes

Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.99 Lakhs
Tuono 457 Price in Delhi
Aprilia Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuono 660

17.44 Lakhs
Tuono 660 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 180

Bajaj Pulsar 180

1.22 Lakhs
Pulsar 180 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707
Pulsar N125 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 Lakhs
Pulsar RS200 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sports Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Yamaha Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Yamaha Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers