The AEROX-E STD, is priced at ₹2.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The AEROX-E STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The AEROX-E STD is available in 1 colour option: White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the AEROX-E STD include the Ather Energy 450X priced between ₹1.55 Lakhs - 1.9 Lakhs and the Ather Energy Rizta priced between ₹1.17 Lakhs - 1.8 Lakhs.
The AEROX-E STD has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application, Pillion Grab Rail and Kill Switch.