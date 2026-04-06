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Yamaha AEROX-E Front Right View
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Yamaha AEROX-E Rear Left View
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Yamaha AEROX-E Rear Right View
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Yamaha AEROX-E Rear View
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Yamaha AEROX-E Handle Bar View
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Yamaha AEROX-E STD

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.82 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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AEROX-E STD

AEROX-E STD Prices

The AEROX-E STD, is priced at ₹2.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

AEROX-E STD Range

The AEROX-E STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

AEROX-E STD Colours

The AEROX-E STD is available in 1 colour option: White.

AEROX-E STD Battery & Range

AEROX-E STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the AEROX-E STD include the Ather Energy 450X priced between ₹1.55 Lakhs - 1.9 Lakhs and the Ather Energy Rizta priced between ₹1.17 Lakhs - 1.8 Lakhs.

AEROX-E STD Specs & Features

The AEROX-E STD has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application, Pillion Grab Rail and Kill Switch.

Yamaha AEROX-E STD Price

AEROX-E STD

₹2.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,81,600
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,81,600
EMI@6,053/mo
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Yamaha AEROX-E STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1980 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Height
1150 mm
Width
700 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-14,Rear :-140/70-14
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
117 km

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
9.4 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
PMSM
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco,Std,Pwr
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Seat Type
Single

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes
Yamaha AEROX-E STD EMI
EMI5,447 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,53,440
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,53,440
Interest Amount
73,405
Payable Amount
3,26,845

Yamaha AEROX-E Alternatives

Ather Energy 450X

Ather Energy 450X

1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs
+2
AEROX-Evs450X
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
+2
AEROX-EvsRizta
Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
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TVS X

TVS X

2.64 Lakhs
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Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

1.5 - 1.65 Lakhs
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Ather Energy 450 Apex

Ather Energy 450 Apex

1.9 Lakhs
AEROX-Evs450 Apex

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