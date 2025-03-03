Launched in May 2021
Category Average: 30.91 kmph
O3: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 73.77 km
O3: 60.0 km
Category Average: 4.64 hrs
O3: 3.5 hrs
Category Average: 1.36 kwh
O3: 0.96 kwh
|Battery Capacity
|0.96 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|Yes
|Range
|60 km
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
White Carbon Motors O3
₹55,900*
₹54,575*
₹56,772*
₹54,999*
₹54,990*
₹54,880*
₹54,384*
₹54,600*
₹51,528*
₹53,880*
₹48,000*
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6-8 hrs.
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Charging Time
2.5-3 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hour
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
-
Range
70 km
Range
60-120 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
89 km
Range
50-65 km
Range
75 km
Range
80-90 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
-
Range
75 km
Range
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
800 W
Motor Power
1.9 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
