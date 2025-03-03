HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
White Carbon Motors O3 Front Left View
View all Images

WHITE CARBON MOTORS O3

Launched in May 2021

₹55,900**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
O3 Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 30.91 kmph

O3: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 73.77 km

O3: 60.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.64 hrs

O3: 3.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.36 kwh

O3: 0.96 kwh

View all O3 Specs and Features

About White Carbon Motors O3

White Carbon Motors O3
Zelio Eeva
White Carbon Motors O3 Variants
White Carbon Motors O3 price starts at ₹ 55,900 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹55,900*
25 kmph
70 km/charge
Clock
Anti Theft Alarm
Motor IP Rating: 57
Battery Capacity: 1.15 kWh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

White Carbon Motors O3 Images

13 images
View All O3 Images

White Carbon Motors O3 Colours

White Carbon Motors O3 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Red
Yellow
Blue
White

White Carbon Motors O3 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity0.96 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
HeadlightYes
Range60 km
Charging Time3-4 Hours
View all O3 specs and features

White Carbon Motors O3 comparison with similar bikes

White Carbon Motors O3
Zelio Eeva
SUPER ECO T1
Lectrix LXS
Tunwal Mini Lithino
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li
Fujiyama Spectra Pro
Fidato Evtech Cutie
Fujiyama Spectra
Ujaas Energy eGo Li
Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez
₹55,900*
₹54,575*
₹56,772*
₹54,999*
₹54,990*
₹54,880*
₹54,384*
₹54,600*
₹51,528*
₹53,880*
₹48,000*
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6-8 hrs.
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Charging Time
2.5-3 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hour
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
-
Range
70 km
Range
60-120 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
89 km
Range
50-65 km
Range
75 km
Range
80-90 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
-
Range
75 km
Range
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
800 W
Motor Power
1.9 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Currently viewingO3 vs EevaO3 vs T1O3 vs LXSO3 vs Mini LithinoO3 vs Ujaas eSpa LiO3 vs Spectra ProO3 vs CutieO3 vs SpectraO3 vs eGo LiO3 vs Crayon Zeez
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular White Carbon Motors Bikes

White Carbon Motors O3 EMI

EMI ₹948.37/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 60000
