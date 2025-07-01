The VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition, is priced at ₹1.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition is available in 7 colour options: Autumn Orange, Matte Lime, Metallic Grey, Nexus Blue, Pearl Black, Pearl Red, Matte White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition include the Kinetic Green Zulu priced ₹79.99 Thousands and the Okaya EV Faast F2F priced ₹80 Thousands.
The VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.