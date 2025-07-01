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Vida VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition

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1.20 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition

VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition Prices

The VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition, is priced at ₹1.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition Range

The VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition Colours

The VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition is available in 7 colour options: Autumn Orange, Matte Lime, Metallic Grey, Nexus Blue, Pearl Black, Pearl Red, Matte White.

VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition Battery & Range

VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition include the Kinetic Green Zulu priced ₹79.99 Thousands and the Okaya EV Faast F2F priced ₹80 Thousands.

VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition Specs & Features

The VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.

Vida VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition Price

VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition

₹1.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,15,990
Insurance
4,348
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,20,338
EMI@2,587/mo
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Vida VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
27.2 L
Saddle Height
777 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.1s
Range
142 km
Max Speed
80 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Continious Power
6 Kw
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
6 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Warranty
5 Years or 50,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
PMSM
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Features and Safety

Fast Charging Time
2 Hours
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
18 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
27.2 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Ride | Sports
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4.3 Inch TFT

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 13 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
Vida VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition EMI
EMI2,328 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,08,304
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,08,304
Interest Amount
31,369
Payable Amount
1,39,673

Vida VX2 other Variants

VX2 Go BaaS

₹ 48,186*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
44,990
Insurance
3,196
On-Road Price in Delhi
48,186
EMI@1,036/mo
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Close

VX2 Plus BaaS

₹ 61,396*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
57,990
Insurance
3,406
On-Road Price in Delhi
61,396
EMI@1,320/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

VX2 Go

₹ 78,569*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
74,000
Insurance
4,569
On-Road Price in Delhi
78,569
EMI@1,689/mo
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View breakup

VX2 Go 3.4 kWh

₹ 89,558*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
84,800
Insurance
4,758
On-Road Price in Delhi
89,558
EMI@1,925/mo
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View breakup

VX2 Plus

₹ 99,733*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
94,800
Insurance
4,933
On-Road Price in Delhi
99,733
EMI@2,144/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Vida VX2 Alternatives

Kinetic Green Zulu

Kinetic Green Zulu

79,990
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VX2vsZulu
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
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VX2vsFaast F2F
Zelio Gracy

Zelio Gracy

59,999 - 76,999
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EMotorad Viper

EMotorad Viper

66,999
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VX2vsViper
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
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VX2vsGTR
Evolet Derby

Evolet Derby

78,999
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VX2vsDerby

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