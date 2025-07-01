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Vida VX2 Front Left View
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Vida VX2 Front Right View
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Vida VX2 Front View
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Vida VX2 Left View
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Vida VX2 Rear Left View
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Vida VX2 Rear View
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Vida VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh

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1.21 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh

VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh Prices

The VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh, is priced at ₹1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh Range

The VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh Colours

The VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh is available in 8 colour options: Autumn Orange, Matte Lime, Metallic Grey, Nexus Blue, Pearl Black, Pearl Red, Matte White, Kkr Limited Edition.

VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh Battery & Range

VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh Specs & Features

The VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh has Low Battery Indicator, Clock, OTA Battery Updates, Battery Portability, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Idle Stop/Start, Daytime Running Lamps, Pass Switch and Stand Warning.

Vida VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh Price

VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh

₹1.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,13,000
RTO
1,500
Insurance
6,300
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,20,800
EMI@2,596/mo
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Vida VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Saddle Height
777 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front - 12 inch, Rear - 12 inch
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
128 km
Max Speed
70 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
6 kW
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start
Fuel Type
Electric

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Warranty
3 year or 30,000 km
Battery Capacity
3.1 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
OTA Battery Updates
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Battery Portability
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Charger Type
Portable Charger
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
LED

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
27.2 litres
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Idle Stop/Start
Yes
Tripmeter
2 Tripmeters, Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Seat Type
Pillion
Additional Features
Ping My Scooter, Remote Immobilisation
Pass Switch
Yes
Stand Warning
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes-Front
Display
4.3"

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging at Home
Yes
Vida VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh EMI
EMI2,337 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,08,720
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,08,720
Interest Amount
31,489
Payable Amount
1,40,209

Vida VX2 other Variants

VX2 2.2 kWh RQ

₹ 84,155*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
79,490
Insurance
4,665
On-Road Price in Delhi
84,155
EMI@1,809/mo
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VX2 Go

₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
99,490
Insurance
5,244
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,04,734
EMI@2,251/mo
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VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh

₹1.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,13,990
Insurance
5,269
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,19,259
EMI@2,563/mo
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VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition

₹1.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,15,990
Insurance
4,348
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,20,338
EMI@2,587/mo
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VX2 Go 3.4 kWh

₹1.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,20,990
Insurance
5,408
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,26,398
EMI@2,717/mo
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View breakup

VX2 Plus

₹1.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,30,990
Insurance
5,485
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,36,475
EMI@2,933/mo
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View breakup

Vida VX2 Alternatives

TVS iQube

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+6
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Bajaj Chetak

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96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
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Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
VX2vsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
+2
VX2vsRizta
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
VX2vsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
VX2vs450S

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