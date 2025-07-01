The VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh, is priced at ₹1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh is available in 8 colour options: Autumn Orange, Matte Lime, Metallic Grey, Nexus Blue, Pearl Black, Pearl Red, Matte White, Kkr Limited Edition.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The VX2 Go FB-3.1 kWh has Low Battery Indicator, Clock, OTA Battery Updates, Battery Portability, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Idle Stop/Start, Daytime Running Lamps, Pass Switch and Stand Warning.