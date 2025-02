Vespa SXL 150 Vespa SXL 150



This model of Vespa’s series of stylish scooters is built to deliver more than adequate power. The signature rectangular headlight blends well with the unique Italian design.



Vespa SXL 150 Launch Dates:



The BS6 version of the Vespa SXL 150 was launched in December, 2019. The ‘Racing Sixties’ edition of the Vespa SXL 150 was launched in September, 2020. A 75th Anniversary Edition was introduced in August for the commemorative year of 2021.



Vespa SXL 150 Price:



There are two variants of the Vespa SXL 150. Vespa SXL 150 STD priced at Rs. 1,51,000. Vespa Racing Sixties 150 priced at Rs. 1,56,000 Kindly note, all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.



Vespa SXL 150 Design:



The SXL variants of Vespa have design cues inspired from Vespas of the sixties era. A modern touch has also been given to the 125 and 150 SXLs. Abundance of chrome adds elegance to the SXL 150. Headlight rim, tail-light rim, muffler plate, rear-vew mirrors, levers and the Vespa badge on the engine are all given the touch of chrome. Additional chrome accessories include front fender guard, rear perimeter guard, grab-rail and visor clamps. The Vespa SXL 150 comes in five unique colours, Matt Black, Matt Red Dragon, Orange, Matt Blue and White. The ‘Racing Sixties’ model is unique in its own way with red stripes on a body painted white.



Vespa SXL 150 Dimension:



The upright riding posture of this scooter is very much desirable for city commutes or long rides. Front and rear suspensions do their job well in providing adequate comfort to the rider as well as the pillion. This scooter gives the rider a riding position that they choose. After all, it’s the riding position that sets this scooter apart along with its design and legacy. The light weight of just 115 kilograms make this scooter a pleasure to handle.



Vespa SXL 150 Features:



The DRL of this scooter is uniquely placed and runs along the middle of the rectangular LED headlight. Apart from that, the Vespa SXL 150 gets a disk brake on the front with ABS, a semi-digital instrument cluster, the underseat storage gets a light and a USB charger.



Vespa SXL 150 Engine and Performance:



The SXL 150 is powered by a 149.5cc single-cylinder, air cooled engine. The 3 valve configuration of the engine produces 10.47 PS power at 7,600 RPM and 10.6 Nm torque at 5,500 RPM. The engine is mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.



Vespa SXL 150 Mileage:



The SXL 150 has a pretty decent mileage for a 150cc scooter. As per popular claims, the scooter returns between 42 to 45 kmpl. The 7.4 litre fuel tank on this scooter gives it a range of about 300 kilometers in one full tank.



Vespa SXL 150 Rivals:



Yamaha Aerox 155, Aprilia SR 160 and Aprilia SXR 160 are direct rivals to Vespa SXL 150. Other rivals to this scooter come from Vespa's own stables that include Vespa VXL 150 and Vespa Elegante 150.