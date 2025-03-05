Ultraviolette Shockwave on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 1.79 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ultraviolette Shockwave on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 1.79 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ultraviolette Shockwave dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. Ultraviolette Shockwave on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Ultraviolette Shockwave STD ₹ 1.79 Lakhs