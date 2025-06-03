HT Auto
Ultraviolette Shockwave design patent filed. Check out what's different

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2025, 12:05 PM
  • The Ultraviolette Shockwave is constructed on a new light vehicle platform known as Funduro, offering a range of 165 km and a maximum speed of 120 km/h.

Ultraviolette Shockwave has a top speed of 120 kmph.
Ultraviolette has filed a design patent for its upcoming electric off-roader - Shockwave. The dirt bike is expected to go on sale in 2026, and now with the patent filed, the manufacturer wants to protect the design of the upcoming motorcycle. The prototype of the Shockwave was unveiled back in March, and in the design patent, it can be seen that a few changes have been made.

