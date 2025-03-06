Ultraviolette Shockwave receives 1,000 bookings in 24 hours, introductory price extended

The newly launched Ultraviolette Shockwave has received over 1,000 bookings in just 24 hours after the pre-booking window was opened on March 5, 2025. The new UV Shockwave, an electric enduro motorcycle, was launched with prices starting at ₹1.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) for the first 1,000 customers. Given the overwhelming response, UV has announced it will extend the introductory prices to the next 1,000 bookings.

Ultraviolette will extend the introductory prices to the next 1,000 pre-bookings on the Shockwave, given the overwhelming response with 1,000 pre-book

UV Shockwave Introductory Price Extended

The UV Shockwave will be priced at ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom) once the first 2,000 orders are complete. The new electric enduro is built on an all-new Light Motorcycle Funduro platform. The bike draws power from an electric motor tuned for 14.5 bhp with 505 Nm of torque at the wheel. The company claims a top speed of 120 kmph, with 0-60 kmph coming up in 2.9 seconds. The electric bike weighs 120 kg.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Ultraviolette Shockwave 120 kmph 120 kmph ₹ 1.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Ultraviolette F99 265 kmph 265 kmph ₹ 8 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Ultraviolette Tesseract 125 kmph 125 kmph ₹ 1.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet 155 kmph 155 kmph ₹ 2.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 155 kmph 155 kmph ₹ 2.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z 373.27 cc 373.27 cc 34 kmpl 34 kmpl ₹ 1.85 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Ultraviolette Shockwave electric enduro motorcycle launched, priced at ₹1.50 lakh

The new UV Shockwave is a purpose-built enduro motorcycle that promises to bring some fun amongst commuters in the segment

UV Shockwave Specifications

The Ultraviolette Shockwave will draw power from a 4 kWh battery pack, promising a range of 165 km (IDC) on a single charge. The bike can be charged from 20-80 per cent in 30 minutes using the Supernova fast charger. Suspension duties are handled by 37 mm telescopic front forks with 200 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear with 180 mm of travel. The electric enduro rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels. Braking performance comes from a 270 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc unit.

The Shockwave will be the first-of-its-kind electric motorcycle to go on sale in the country. The bike will be available in two colours - Cosmic Black and Frost White. Going by the unit showcased at the event, the electric enduro will get a simplified digital console compared to the F77 and the new Tesseract electric scooter.

Also Read : In Pics: UV Shockwave is an electric enduro motorcycle to rival the Hero XPulse 210

The Ultraviolette Shockwave arrives at the same price point as the new Hero XPulse 210 at ₹ 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom) without the ₹ 26,000 introductory discount

Ultraviollette will open the final variant selection for customers in the last quarter of 2025. The company has also clarified that the ₹26,000 discount will apply to any variant you choose. Deliveries will commence in the first quarter (January - March) of 2026.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: