hamburger icon
ShockwavePriceImages
Ultraviolette Shockwave Left View
1/8
Ultraviolette Shockwave Front View
2/8
Ultraviolette Shockwave Right View
3/8
Ultraviolette Shockwave Seat View
4/8
Ultraviolette Shockwave Front Tyre View
5/8
Ultraviolette Shockwave Fuel Tank View
View all Images
6/8

Ultraviolette Shockwave Specifications

Ultraviolette Shockwave starting price is Rs. 1,49,999 in India. Ultraviolette Shockwave is available in 1 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.5 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Ultraviolette Shockwave Specs

Ultraviolette Shockwave comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Shockwave starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ultraviolette Shockwave sits in the Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes segment in the ...Read More

Ultraviolette Shockwave Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
34 L
Kerb Weight
120 kg

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-R19, Rear :-110/90-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
165 km
Max Speed
120 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Swappable Battery
Yes
Max Torque
505 Nm
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
10.81 kW
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Monoshock

Ultraviolette Shockwave News

View all
 Ultraviolette Shockwave News

Ultraviolette Shockwave Variants & Price List

Ultraviolette Shockwave price starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs .

1.5 Lakhs*
120 Kmph
165 Km
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Ultraviolette Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Ultraviolette Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2025

    Royal Enfield Classic 650

    Royal Enfield Classic 650

    3.37 - 3.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Simple Energy OneS

    Simple Energy OneS

    1.4 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Zelio Little Gracy

    Zelio Little Gracy

    49,500 - 58,000
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

    Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

    1.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW C 400 GT

    BMW C 400 GT

    11.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2025

    Yamaha MT-15 V2

    Yamaha MT-15 V2

    1.69 - 1.74 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.38 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

    Honda CB1000R

    Honda CB1000R

    14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    79,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha XSR155

    Yamaha XSR155

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda CBR150R

    Honda CBR150R

    1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details