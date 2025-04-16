Latest Updates on Suzuki GSX-8R

The new Suzuki GSX-8R was launched in India in October 2024 at a starting price of ₹9.25 lakh (ex-showroom). As a formidable contender in the middle-weight sports bike segment, the GSX-8R offers an engaging riding experience complemented by powerful performance and advanced technology. With a plethora of features aimed at enhancing rider comfort and safety, the Suzuki GSX-8R captures attention not just for its sheer power but also for its versatility. Positioned at a competitive price point that appeals to budding enthusiasts and seasoned riders alike, the GSX-8R boasts a robust 800cc parallel-twin engine that intricately balances city riding and highway cruising. This motorcycle has stirred excitement among the two-wheeler community, especially when compared to rivals such as the Triumph Daytona 660. With its exhilarating design and a slew of features, the GSX-8R stands as a highlight for Suzuki's ongoing commitment to producing high-performance motorcycles.

Suzuki GSX-8R Price

The Suzuki GSX-8R is available at an ex-showroom price of ₹9.25 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it favourably against its competitors. This pricing makes it an attractive option for anyone looking to step into the world of sports biking.

Suzuki GSX-8R Launch Date

The 2024 Suzuki GSX-8R made a notable entrance into the Indian two-wheeler market and was launched in the country on October 4, 2024. With its launch, Suzuki reaffirms its commitment to providing cutting-edge motorcycles that appeal to riders seeking both performance and everyday usability. This is the third model to be based on Suzuki's 800 cc platform that consists of models such as the GSX-8S and V-Strom 800.

Suzuki GSX-8R Variants

Currently, the Suzuki GSX-8R is available in one fully loaded variant priced at ₹9.25 lakh (ex-showroom). This single variant offers a blend of style, performance, and technology, making it a compelling choice for new owners. It comes well-equipped with dual-channel ABS, traction control, multiple riding modes, premium cycle parts and more.

Suzuki GSX-8R Design

The 2024 Suzuki GSX-8R features a modern and aggressive aerodynamic design, reflective of its performance-oriented focus. The styling is quintessentially Suzuki, showcasing sharp lines and a sporty stance that immediately attracts attention. With a sleek full-fairing design, LED lighting, and a distinctively designed tail section, the GSX-8R takes visual appeal to another level. The bike also boasts a rugged steel pipe frame, which not only reinforces its aggressive looks but also enhances its overall durability. The eye-catching paint schemes and striking graphics further emphasise its sporty character, making the GSX-8R a desirable motorcycle for enthusiasts. Whether tackling twisty roads or cruising down the highway, the GSX-8R ensures that it doesn’t just perform well, but also turns heads everywhere it goes.

Suzuki GSX-8R Features

The Suzuki GSX-8R is crafted with a rider-centric design. The cockpit features ergonomically designed controls, promoting a confident riding position whether you're commuting or taking on long journeys. The dashboard is equipped with an advanced display that provides vital information at a glance, including speed, gear position, and fuel level. The bike comes with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS), traction control, various riding modes, an easy start system, and low RPM assist.

Suzuki GSX-8R Engine and Specifications

Powering the Suzuki GSX-8R is a 776 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, twin-cylinder engine that gets a 270-degree crank alongside a balancer shaft. This engine is tuned for 82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque at 6,800 rpm. It gets mated to a six-speed gearbox and gets a bi-directional quickshifter.

The motorcycle utilises upside-down (USD) forks at the front and a rear monoshock, both sourced from Showa. Braking performance comes from dual 310 mm discs at the front and a 240 mm single disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS.

Suzuki GSX-8R Fuel Efficiency

When it comes to fuel efficiency, the 2024 Suzuki GSX-8R performs admirably for a motorcycle in its category. While exact real-world fuel economy can vary based on riding conditions and habits, the GSX-8R is known for its efficient fuel consumption without compromising on power output. Suzuki has engineered the GSX-8R to balance performance with economy, ensuring that riders can enjoy spirited rides whilst being mindful of their fuel expenditures.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount in the 2024 Suzuki GSX-8R, which is outfitted with a host of advanced safety features. The motorcycle comes with a ride-by-wire throttle system, providing precise control and enhancing safety during spirited rides. Notably, the GSX-8R is equipped with multiple riding modes and advanced traction control systems, allowing riders to tailor their experience based on conditions and personal preferences. Braking is another strong point for the GSX-8R, which features dual 310 mm front discs and a 240 mm rear disc that deliver strong stopping power when needed. The incorporation of modern braking technologies not only enhances confidence for the riders but also prepares the GSX-8R to handle diverse riding scenarios.