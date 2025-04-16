GSX-8RPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Suzuki GSX-8R Right View
View all Images

SUZUKI GSX-8R

Launched in Oct 2024

Review & Win ₹2000
₹9.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

GSX-8R Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 636.0 cc

GSX-8R: 776.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 21.61 kmpl

GSX-8R: 25 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 92.01 ps

GSX-8R: 82.93 ps

Speed

Category Average: 209.0 kmph

GSX-8R: 130.0 kmph

View all GSX-8R Specs and Features

Suzuki GSX-8R Latest Update

Latest News:

Suzuki GSX-8R Kiiro Edition unveiled. Here are the changes
Suzuki GSX-8R vs Triumph Daytona 660: Which one is the middle-weight champion?

Latest Updates on Suzuki GSX-8R

The new Suzuki GSX-8R was launched in India in October 2024 at a starting price of 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom). As a formidable contender in the middle-weight sports bike segment, the GSX-8R offers an engaging riding experience complemented by powerful performance and advanced technology. With a plethora of features aimed at enhancing rider comfort and safety, the Suzuki GSX-8R captures attention not just for its sheer power but also for its versatility. Positioned at a competitive price point that appeals to budding enthusiasts and seasoned riders alike, the GSX-8R boasts a robust 800cc parallel-twin engine that intricately balances city riding and highway cruising. This motorcycle has stirred excitement among the two-wheeler community, especially when compared to rivals such as the Triumph Daytona 660. With its exhilarating design and a slew of features, the GSX-8R stands as a highlight for Suzuki's ongoing commitment to producing high-performance motorcycles. 

Suzuki GSX-8R Price

The Suzuki GSX-8R is available at an ex-showroom price of 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it favourably against its competitors. This pricing makes it an attractive option for anyone looking to step into the world of sports biking. 

Suzuki GSX-8R Launch Date

The 2024 Suzuki GSX-8R made a notable entrance into the Indian two-wheeler market and was launched in the country on October 4, 2024. With its launch, Suzuki reaffirms its commitment to providing cutting-edge motorcycles that appeal to riders seeking both performance and everyday usability. This is the third model to be based on Suzuki's 800 cc platform that consists of models such as the GSX-8S and V-Strom 800.

Suzuki GSX-8R Variants

Currently, the Suzuki GSX-8R is available in one fully loaded variant priced at 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom). This single variant offers a blend of style, performance, and technology, making it a compelling choice for new owners. It comes well-equipped with dual-channel ABS, traction control, multiple riding modes, premium cycle parts and more. 

Suzuki GSX-8R Design

The 2024 Suzuki GSX-8R features a modern and aggressive aerodynamic design, reflective of its performance-oriented focus. The styling is quintessentially Suzuki, showcasing sharp lines and a sporty stance that immediately attracts attention. With a sleek full-fairing design, LED lighting, and a distinctively designed tail section, the GSX-8R takes visual appeal to another level. The bike also boasts a rugged steel pipe frame, which not only reinforces its aggressive looks but also enhances its overall durability. The eye-catching paint schemes and striking graphics further emphasise its sporty character, making the GSX-8R a desirable motorcycle for enthusiasts. Whether tackling twisty roads or cruising down the highway, the GSX-8R ensures that it doesn’t just perform well, but also turns heads everywhere it goes.

Suzuki GSX-8R Features

The Suzuki GSX-8R is crafted with a rider-centric design. The cockpit features ergonomically designed controls, promoting a confident riding position whether you're commuting or taking on long journeys. The dashboard is equipped with an advanced display that provides vital information at a glance, including speed, gear position, and fuel level. The bike comes with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS), traction control, various riding modes, an easy start system, and low RPM assist.

Suzuki GSX-8R Engine and Specifications

Powering the Suzuki GSX-8R is a 776 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, twin-cylinder engine that gets a 270-degree crank alongside a balancer shaft. This engine is tuned for 82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque at 6,800 rpm. It gets mated to a six-speed gearbox and gets a bi-directional quickshifter.

The motorcycle utilises upside-down (USD) forks at the front and a rear monoshock, both sourced from Showa. Braking performance comes from dual 310 mm discs at the front and a 240 mm single disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. 

Suzuki GSX-8R Fuel Efficiency

When it comes to fuel efficiency, the 2024 Suzuki GSX-8R performs admirably for a motorcycle in its category. While exact real-world fuel economy can vary based on riding conditions and habits, the GSX-8R is known for its efficient fuel consumption without compromising on power output. Suzuki has engineered the GSX-8R to balance performance with economy, ensuring that riders can enjoy spirited rides whilst being mindful of their fuel expenditures.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount in the 2024 Suzuki GSX-8R, which is outfitted with a host of advanced safety features. The motorcycle comes with a ride-by-wire throttle system, providing precise control and enhancing safety during spirited rides. Notably, the GSX-8R is equipped with multiple riding modes and advanced traction control systems, allowing riders to tailor their experience based on conditions and personal preferences. Braking is another strong point for the GSX-8R, which features dual 310 mm front discs and a 240 mm rear disc that deliver strong stopping power when needed. The incorporation of modern braking technologies not only enhances confidence for the riders but also prepares the GSX-8R to handle diverse riding scenarios.

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with GSX-8R.
VS
Suzuki GSX-8R
Triumph Daytona 660
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
View more
Tap here to expand
Suzuki GSX-8R Variants
Suzuki GSX-8R price starts at ₹ 9.25 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
GSX-8R STD₹9.25 Lakhs*
776 cc
130 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Suzuki GSX-8R Images

12 images
View All GSX-8R Images

Suzuki GSX-8R Colours

Suzuki GSX-8R is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Metallic mat black
Metallic triton blue
Pearl ignite yellow
Metallic mat sword silver

Suzuki GSX-8R Specifications and Features

Max Power82.93 PS
Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque78 Nm
Mileage25 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine776 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed130 kmph
View all GSX-8R specs and features

Suzuki GSX-8R comparison with similar bikes

Suzuki GSX-8R
Triumph Daytona 660
Honda CB750 Hornet
Honda CB650R
Honda CBR650R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR
₹9.25 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹9.72 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹8.6 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹9.6 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹10.4 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹9.42 Lakhs*
Check Offers
Power
82.93 PS
Power
95 PS
Power
91.77 PS
Power
95.17 PS
Power
95.17 PS
Power
77 PS
Torque
78 Nm
Torque
69 Nm
Torque
75 Nm
Torque
63 Nm
Torque
95.17 PS
Torque
39 Nm
Engine
776 cc
Engine
660 cc
Engine
750 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
399 cc
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Kerb Weight
201 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Length
2155 mm
Length
2084 mm
Length
-
Length
2120 mm
Length
2120 mm
Length
1990 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Currently viewingGSX-8R vs Daytona 660GSX-8R vs CB750 HornetGSX-8R vs CB650RGSX-8R vs CBR650RGSX-8R vs Ninja ZX-4RR
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
RDB Suzuki, Khanpur
Khasra No. 564, A-6,Devli Road,Khanpur Extension,Khanpur Village,Delhi 110062
+91 - 9311646512
Shrishakti Motors, Krishna Nagar
B-14, Main East Krishna Nagar,Delhi 110051
+91 - 8800767878
Dharam Suzuki - Nangloi, Nangloi
Aman Puri, Najafgarh Road,Delhi 110041
+91 - 9311665957
Ring Road Suzuki
Tee Gee Motors Pvt. Ltd., 17 State Bank Nagar Outer Ring Road Paschim Vihar,Delhi 110063
+91 - 011-42331991, 25286383
Anand Suzuki, Raja Garden
E-1, Bali Nagar,Opp Metro Pillar No. 368,Delhi 110015
+91 - 9810001568
Shiva Suzuki, Dilshad Garden
B-3, Main G T Road,Opp. Dilshad Garden Metro Station,Dilshad Garden Industrial Area,Delhi 110095
+91 - 8527910000
See All Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Popular Suzuki Bikes

View all Suzuki Bikes
View all Upcoming Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki GSX-8R EMI

Select Variant:
STD
776 cc | 82.93 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹ 9.25 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
776 cc | 82.93 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹9.25 Lakhs*
EMI ₹15981.51/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Super Bikes
Super Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Super Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesSuzuki BikesSuzuki GSX-8R