Suzuki Burgman Street
View all Images

SUZUKI Burgman Street

4.8
5 Reviews
₹94,301 - 1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Burgman Street Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 123.92 cc

Burgman Street: 124.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 55.05 kmpl

Burgman Street: 55.89 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.61 ps

Burgman Street: 8.6 ps

Speed

Category Average: 90.0 kmph

Burgman Street: 95.0 kmph

View all Burgman Street Specs and Features

About Suzuki Burgman Street

Latest Update

  • Suzuki recalls nearly 4 lakh Access, Burgman Street and Avenis 125 in India
  • 2024 Suzuki Access & Burgman Street 125 get new colours for the festive season

    • Suzuki Burgman Street is a remarkable scooter designed to meet the diverse needs of urban riders. With its blend of style, performance, and practicality, it's a compelling choice in the competitive scooter market. Price:
    • Minimum ex-showroom price of ₹94,000.
    • Maximum ex-showroom price of ₹1,14,200.
    Specs and Features:
    Suzuki Burgman Street Variants
    Suzuki Burgman Street price starts at ₹ 94,301 and goes up to ₹ 1.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    3 Variants Available
    STD₹94,301*
    124 cc
    95 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    Ride Connect Edition₹98,301*
    124 cc
    95 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Seat Type: Single
    View More
    EX₹1.15 Lakhs*
    124 cc
    95 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Seat Type: Single
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Suzuki Burgman Street Images

    25 images
    View All Burgman Street Images

    Suzuki Burgman Street Colours

    Suzuki Burgman Street is available in the 9 Colours in India.

    Glossy grey
    Matte blue
    Metallic matte black no. 2
    Metallic matte black
    Metallic matte platinum silver no.2
    Metallic matte titanium silver
    Metallic royal bronze
    Pearl matte shadow green
    Pearl mirage white

    Suzuki Burgman Street Specifications and Features

    Max Power8.6 PS
    Body TypeScooters
    Charging PointYes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage55.89 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine124.0 cc
    Max Speed95 kmph
    View all Burgman Street specs and features

    Suzuki Burgman Street comparison with similar bikes

    Suzuki Burgman Street
    Hero Pleasure Plus
    Suzuki Avenis
    Suzuki Access 125
    Honda Activa 125
    Yamaha RayZR 125
    Yamaha Fascino 125
    Honda Dio 125
    Hero Xoom 125
    Hero Destini 125
    ₹94,301*
    ₹71,763*
    ₹92,000*
    ₹81,700*
    ₹95,140*
    ₹85,830*
    ₹92,680*
    ₹86,851*
    ₹86,900*
    ₹80,450*
    User Rating
    4.9
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    29 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    Power
    8.6 PS
    Power
    8.1 PS
    Power
    8.7 PS
    Power
    8.42 PS
    Power
    8.42 PS
    Power
    8.2 PS
    Power
    8.2 PS
    Power
    8.28 PS
    Power
    Max Power
    Power
    9.12 PS
    Torque
    10 Nm
    Torque
    8.70 Nm
    Torque
    10 Nm
    Torque
    10.2 Nm
    Torque
    10.5 Nm
    Torque
    10.3 Nm
    Torque
    10.3 Nm
    Torque
    9 Nm
    Torque
    10.4 Nm
    Torque
    10 Nm
    Engine
    124 cc
    Engine
    110.9 cc
    Engine
    124.3 cc
    Engine
    124 cc
    Engine
    123.92 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    123.92 cc
    Engine
    124.6 cc
    Engine
    124.6 cc
    Kerb Weight
    111 kg
    Kerb Weight
    106 kg
    Kerb Weight
    106 kg
    Kerb Weight
    105 kg
    Kerb Weight
    109 kg
    Kerb Weight
    99 kg
    Kerb Weight
    99 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    121 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Length
    1875 mm
    Length
    1769 mm
    Length
    1895 mm
    Length
    1835 mm
    Length
    162 mm
    Length
    1880 mm
    Length
    1920 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    1978 mm
    Length
    1862 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Popular Suzuki Bikes

    View all Suzuki Bikes
    View all Upcoming Suzuki Bikes

    Suzuki Burgman Street EMI

    Suzuki Burgman Street User Reviews & Ratings

    4.8
    5 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    4
    Write a Review
    Exceptional Comfort and Performance
    Fully comfortable and what a performance on this bike. All features are working nicely, and the engine is very smooth. The best option in the scooter category is this bike.By: Rahim Khan (Nov 23, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Better for high way ride
    Good comfort style more boot space ,colour option and need improve display quality and feature more super feel.By: ANAND (Sept 17, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect body of burgman
    The Suzuki Burgman Street is a stylish and practical scooter that stands out in the 125cc segment. With its maxi-scooter design, it offers a comfortable and spacious ride, making it a great option for daily commuting. The scooter's features include a well-cushioned seat, ample under-seat storage, and a front glove box with a USB charger, which adds to its convenience.By: Arvind (Jul 21, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Long Travel: Burgman EX is the Best Scooter
    My experience with two Suzuki Burgman EX scooters has been exceptional. In terms of looks, it is very stylish. The mileage is also impressive.By: RASMIRANJAN (Jul 5, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    perfectly high way star
    i have a burgman street model that i have use for two years and its experience is too good, pickup is so goodBy: chandresh (Apr 21, 2024)
    Read Full Review

    Explore Other Options

    Scooterss
    Scooters Under 1 Lakhs
