Category Average: 123.92 cc
Burgman Street: 124.0 cc
Category Average: 55.05 kmpl
Burgman Street: 55.89 kmpl
Category Average: 8.61 ps
Burgman Street: 8.6 ps
Category Average: 90.0 kmph
Burgman Street: 95.0 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|8.6 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|55.89 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|124.0 cc
|Max Speed
|95 kmph
Suzuki Burgman Street
₹94,301*
₹71,763*
₹92,000*
₹81,700*
₹95,140*
₹85,830*
₹92,680*
₹86,851*
₹86,900*
₹80,450*
User Rating
5 Reviews
User Rating
4 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
29 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
4 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
Power
8.6 PS
Power
8.1 PS
Power
8.7 PS
Power
8.42 PS
Power
8.42 PS
Power
8.2 PS
Power
8.2 PS
Power
8.28 PS
Power
Max Power
Power
9.12 PS
Torque
10 Nm
Torque
8.70 Nm
Torque
10 Nm
Torque
10.2 Nm
Torque
10.5 Nm
Torque
10.3 Nm
Torque
10.3 Nm
Torque
9 Nm
Torque
10.4 Nm
Torque
10 Nm
Engine
124 cc
Engine
110.9 cc
Engine
124.3 cc
Engine
124 cc
Engine
123.92 cc
Engine
125 cc
Engine
125 cc
Engine
123.92 cc
Engine
124.6 cc
Engine
124.6 cc
Kerb Weight
111 kg
Kerb Weight
106 kg
Kerb Weight
106 kg
Kerb Weight
105 kg
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
121 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Length
1875 mm
Length
1769 mm
Length
1895 mm
Length
1835 mm
Length
162 mm
Length
1880 mm
Length
1920 mm
Length
-
Length
1978 mm
Length
1862 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
|Currently viewing
|Burgman Street vs Pleasure Plus
|Burgman Street vs Avenis
|Burgman Street vs Access 125
|Burgman Street vs Activa 125
|Burgman Street vs RayZR 125
|Burgman Street vs Fascino 125
|Burgman Street vs Dio 125
|Burgman Street vs Xoom 125
|Burgman Street vs Destini 125
Popular Suzuki Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
|1 & above
|2 & above
|3 & above
|4 & above
|5 rating