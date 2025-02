Suzuki Burgman Street is a remarkable scooter designed to meet the diverse needs of urban riders. With its blend of style, performance, and practicality, it's a compelling choice in the competitive scooter market.

Minimum ex-showroom price of ₹94,000.

Maximum ex-showroom price of ₹1,14,200.

Engine: Powered by a reliable 124.0cc single-cylinder engine, the Burgman Street offers a perfect balance between power and fuel efficiency.

Mileage: Achieving an impressive mileage of 55.89 km/l, this scooter ensures fewer fuel stops on your daily commute.

Transmission: The automatic transmission makes city riding effortless, eliminating the need for gear shifting.

Power and Torque: With a max power output of 8.6 PS at 6500 rpm and max torque of 10 Nm at 5500 rpm, the Burgman Street delivers smooth acceleration.

Range: Boasting a remarkable range of 269 km, it's ideal for long rides without frequent refueling.

Safety Features: Equipped with CBS (Combined Braking System) and a shutter lock, the Burgman Street prioritizes safety.

Mobile Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with mobile connectivity features, enhancing your riding experience.

LED Headlight: The scooter comes with an LED headlight, ensuring visibility during night rides.

Charging Point: For modern riders, the Burgman Street offers a charging point, keeping your devices powered.

Kick and Self Start: Convenience is key with both kick and self-start options.

Fuel Type: Operating on petrol, it remains accessible for riders across various regions.

Max Speed: Capable of reaching a top speed of 95 kmph, it handles highway cruising with ease.

No Of Cylinders: The scooter features a single-cylinder engine, simplifying maintenance.

Body Type: Classified as a scooter, it excels in maneuverability, perfect for congested city streets.

Speedometer: The scooter features a headlight-integrated speedometer for clear and quick readings.

Suzuki Burgman Street is a remarkable scooter designed to meet the diverse needs of urban riders. With its blend of style, performance, and practicality, it's a compelling choice in the competitive scooter market.Competing with models like Suzuki Access 125, Yamaha RayZR 125, Hero Destini 125, Hero Xoom 110, and Yamaha Fascino 125, the Burgman Street stands out with its unique blend of style and performance. In summary, the Suzuki Burgman Street offers a compelling package for urban riders. With its competitive pricing, impressive mileage, and a host of features, it's a practical and stylish choice. It competes effectively against rivals in its category, making it a reliable and attractive option for those seeking a versatile and value-packed scooter.