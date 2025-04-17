Suzuki Avenis, Burgman Street and Access get 5,000 cashback and other benefits

Suzuki has announced that it will offer a cashback of ₹5,000 on Burgman Street, Access, and Avenis. The brand is also offering a loan up to 100 per cent and no hypothecation. It is important to note that these offers are valid for a limited time only. Interested customers can visit their nearest authorised dealerships to get more information about these offers.

Suzuki Avenis

The Suzuki Avenis OBD-2B is offered at a price of Rs. 93,200, excluding showroom charges. Additionally, a new Special Edition featuring Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Matte Titanium Silver is available for Rs. 94,000, also ex-showroom. The standard model comes in four color variations: Glossy Sparkle Black with Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow No. 2 with Glossy Sparkle Black, Glossy Sparkle Black with Pearl Glacier White, and Glossy Sparkle Black alone.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Suzuki Avenis 124 cc 124 cc 55 kmpl 55 kmpl ₹93,200 Compare View Offers Suzuki Access 125 124 cc 124 cc 47 kmpl 47 kmpl ₹82,900 Compare View Offers UPCOMING Suzuki Access Electric ₹ 1 - 1.20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Suzuki Burgman Street 124 cc 124 cc 48 kmpl 48 kmpl ₹95,800 Compare View Offers UPCOMING Suzuki Burgman Street Electric ₹ 1.05 - 1.20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Suzuki Burgman Electric 80 Kmph 80 Kmph ₹ 1.20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

The refreshed Suzuki Avenis features a lightweight, all-aluminium 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine with a displacement of 124.3cc, now compliant with OBD-2B standards. This engine is designed to provide a cleaner and more efficient riding experience while maintaining its renowned instant acceleration and nimble handling. It generates 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and achieves a peak torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Additionally, it incorporates Suzuki's Eco Performance (SEP) technology along with advanced fuel injection systems.

Also Read : 2025 Suzuki GSX-8S and GSX-S1000GT launched globally, gets new colour schemes

Suzuki Burgman Street

The newly updated Suzuki Burgman Street EX is now available, starting at a price of Rs. 1,16,200, while the Burgman Street begins at Rs. 95,800. All prices are ex-showroom. The Burgman Street comes in two variants: the Standard Edition and the Ride Connect.

The top-tier EX variant is offered in three color options, including the new Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, as well as Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Metallic Royal Bronze. In contrast, the base variant features seven color choices: Metallic Matte Black No. 2 (YKC), Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, Pearl Matte Shadow Green, and Pearl Moon Stone Gray (exclusive to the Standard Edition), along with colors exclusive to the Ride Connect variant—Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black No. 2 (4TX).

The updated Burgman is equipped with the same all-aluminium, 4-stroke, single-cylinder 124.3cc OBD-2B compliant engine found in the Suzuki Avenis. The power output remains unchanged, delivering 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of peak torque.

Suzuki Access

The updated Suzuki Access 125 features three variants and five color options. It offers enhanced performance, improved fuel economy, and comfort with a Bluetooth-enabled console. Priced from ₹81,700, it complies with Euro 5+ norms now.

The updated Access 125 will be offered in three variants, which are Standard, Special, and Ride Connect Edition. There are five colour options: Solid Ice Green, Pearl Shiny Beige, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, and Metallic Mat Black No. 2

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: