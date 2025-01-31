Access 125PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesVariantsDealersEMINews
Suzuki Access 125 Front Right View
View all Images

SUZUKI Access 125

Launched in Jan 2025

Review & Win ₹2000
₹81,700 - 93,300**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Photos
Specs
Colours
Reviews
News
Check Offers

Access 125 Key Specs

Engine

Access 125: 124.0 cc

Mileage

Access 125: 47 kmpl

Power

Access 125: 8.42 ps

Speed

Access 125: 91.0 kmph

View all Access 125 Specs and Features

About Suzuki Access 125

Latest Update

  • New Suzuki Access 125: 5 key things you need to know
  • Hero Xoom 125R to 2025 Suzuki Access 125: Petrol scooters expected to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

    • Introduction

     Read More

    Suzuki Access 125 Images

    20 images
    View All Access 125 Images

    Suzuki Access 125 Colours

    Suzuki Access 125 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Metallic mat black no 2 ykv
    Metallic mat stellar blue yua
    Pearl grace white
    Pearl shiny beige ylb
    Solid ice green qza

    Suzuki Access 125 Specifications and Features

    Max Power8.42 PS
    Body TypeScooters
    Charging PointYes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage47 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine124 cc
    Max Speed91 kmph
    View all Access 125 specs and features

    Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    RDB Suzuki, Khanpur
    Khasra No. 564, A-6,Devli Road,Khanpur Extension,Khanpur Village,Delhi 110062
    +91 - 9311646512
    Dharam Suzuki - Paschim Vihar, Paschim Vihar
    Plot No-4, Near Udyog Nagar Metro Station,Inder Enclave,Delhi 110063
    +91 - 9513304924
    Umang Suzuki, Pitampura
    B-300, Saraswati Vihar,Delhi 110034
    +91 - 9278790000
    Dream Suzuki - Patel Nagar, West Patel Nagar
    44197, Delhi 110008
    +91 - 9999589671
    Rohini Suzuki, Rohini
    Parvg Sales Pvt. Ltd. Plot No. 137, Pocket H-34,Sector-3,(Near Vishram Chowk),Delhi 110085
    +91 - 8447184342
    Shrishakti Suzuki - Swasthya Vihar, Swasthya Vihar
    4, Shankar Vihar,Vikas Marg,Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9873771010
    See All Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Suzuki Bikes

    View all Suzuki Bikes
    View all Upcoming Suzuki Bikes

    Suzuki Access 125 EMI

    Select Variant:
    STD
    90 kmph | 235 km
    ₹ 81,700*
    Select Variant
    STD
    90 kmph | 235 km
    ₹81,700*
    Special Edition
    8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm | 90 kmph | 235 km
    ₹88,200*
    Ride Connect Edition
    8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm | 90 kmph | 235 km
    ₹93,300*
    EMI ₹1411.55/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Suzuki Access 125 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.07
    29 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    27
    5 rating
    2
    Write a Review
    Trusted Brand Choice
    Suzuki’s a trusted name and Access 125 lives up to it. No worries about performance, and it’s quite durable for long-term use.By: Mihir (Jan 31, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Efficient Performance
    Been using this scooter daily, and it performs consistently without problems. Decent mileage, very efficient for my needs.By: Vivaan (Jan 31, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Good Fuel Economy
    Fuel efficiency is one of the main reasons I picked this model. Less money on fuel, more savings! A perfect scooter for daily runs.By: Rohit Hans (Jan 28, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Fine for Small Family
    Great for a small family, fits well even when carrying a bit of luggage. Smooth suspension and quite spacious too.By: Sanjeev Kumar Readdy (Jan 28, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Good Road Grip
    The grip on roads is commendable. I feel safe while riding even on bumpy roads or during rain. It’s reliable for sure.By: Praveen Kumar Lohia (Jan 28, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Best in Its Class
    For the price, I think it’s one of the best scooters in this range. Easy to ride, and I’ve had no issues so far. Really reliable model.By: Vihaan Akshay (Jan 17, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Satisfied with Ride
    Overall, I’m quite satisfied with the Access 125. Runs smoothly, low maintenance, and is very user-friendly! A comfortable scooter.By: Advik Harish (Jan 17, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Comfortable Seat
    The seat is pretty comfortable, even for long rides! Doesn’t feel too tiring. Perfect for my daily commute to work and back.By: Srujan Nishanth (Jan 17, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect for Beginners
    Easy to handle, ideal for beginners or those new to scooters. Simple and effective, Access 125 is a safe choice for first-time riders.By: Eshan Rithesh (Jan 17, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Worth the Money
    Feels totally worth the price! Fuel-efficient, reliable, and it’s easy to use every day without issues. A really practical buy.By: Arnav Charan (Jan 17, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Explore Other Options

    Scooterss
    Scooters Under 90000
    Cars & BikesNew BikesSuzuki BikesSuzuki Access 125