Introduction

The Suzuki Access 125 is a practical and stylish scooter available in four variants and 11 distinct colour options. It is powered by a refined 124cc BS6-compliant engine that delivers 8.6 bhp of power and 10 Nm of torque. Equipped with both front and rear drum brakes and a combined braking system, it ensures safe and efficient stopping power. Weighing 103 kg, the Access 125 has a fuel tank capacity of 5 litres, making it ideal for daily commutes and extended rides. The Suzuki Access 125 is one of the best-selling scooters in the Japanese brand’s portfolio in India. It is a reliable scooter that has been sold in India since 2007 and it is one of the most popular names within its segment.

Suzuki Access 125 Price:

The Suzuki Access 125 is priced from ₹80,700 (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Standard Edition Drum Brake variant. The Standard Edition with the disc brakes are priced at ₹85,601 (ex-showroom). Suzuki further offers a Special Edition model with disc brakes all around and it gets listed an ex-showroom price of ₹87,402. The Ride Connect Edition with disc brakes on alloy wheels is the top-spec variant and it is priced at ₹91,800.

When was the Suzuki Access 125 launched?

The Suzuki Access 125 made its debut in the Indian market in 2007 and quickly became one of the brand's most popular offerings. It was among the first models launched by Suzuki Motorcycles India, marking their entry into the country. Over the years, it has received several updates, with its first major facelift arriving in 2016. Despite its age, the Access 125 continues to be one of the most popular scooters in its segment.

How many variants and colour options of the Suzuki Access 125 are available?

The Suzuki Access 125 is available in 11 distinct colour schemes across four variants. The entry-level Standard Edition variant offers four colour options, which are Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No.2, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Dark Greenish Blue, and Metallic Matte Black. The Special Edition model carries over the blue, white, and black paint schemes and adds a Pearl Shining Beige and a Solid Ice Green/Pearl Mirage White dual-tone option. In the range-topping Ride Connect variant, the Access 125 carries over the beige, white, and black options, while adding on Matte Blue, Metallic Royal Bronze, and a dual-tone Metallic Sonoma Red/Pearl Mirage White.

What features are available in the Suzuki Access 125?

The Ride Connect Edition includes a Bluetooth-enabled digital console that can connect to the rider's smartphone and display features such as turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts. It further features a WhatsApp Alert display, speed limit warning, phone battery level display, and estimated arrival time. The Access 125’s design includes a single-pod headlight, apron-mounted front turn indicators, a side-slung exhaust with a heat shield, and a single-seat pillion grab rail.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Suzuki Access 125?

Suzuki has not made any other changes to Access 125. It will continue to come with an air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It drives the rear wheel through a CVT transmission.

Braking duties are done by a disc or a drum brake in the front and a drum brake at the rear. The scooter comes with CBS or Combi-braking system. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic units in the front and swing arm mounted monoshock.

What is the Suzuki Access 125’s mileage?

The Suzuki Access 125 offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 45 kmpl. Actual fuel efficiency may vary depending on riding conditions and style

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Suzuki Access 125?

The Suzuki Access 125 brings a ground clearance of 160 mm and a seat height of 773 mm. Its alloy disc and alloy drum variants boast a 103 kg kerb weight while the steel drum models weigh 104 kg.

What bikes does the Suzuki Access 125 rival in its segment?

The Suzuki Access 125 competes in the 125 cc scooter category, taking on rivals such as the Honda Activa 125, TVS Jupiter 125, and Yamaha Fascino 125 in the Indian market.