In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Access 125 vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Access 125
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 77,684
|₹ 70,600
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|7.81 PS PS