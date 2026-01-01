hamburger icon
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Front Left View
1/17
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Front Right View
2/17
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Front View
3/17
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Left View
4/17
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Rear Left View
5/17
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Rear Right View
6/17

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Mid

1.86 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Key Specs
Engine349 cc
Hunter 350 Mid

Hunter 350 Mid

Hunter 350 Mid Prices

The Hunter 350 Mid, is listed at ₹1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hunter 350 Mid Mileage

All variants of the Hunter 350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hunter 350 Mid Colours

The Hunter 350 Mid is available in 7 colour options: Dapper Grey, Factory Black, London Red, Rebel Blue, Rio White, Tokyo Black, Graphite Grey.

Hunter 350 Mid Engine and Transmission

The Hunter 350 Mid is powered by a 349 cc engine.

Hunter 350 Mid vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Hunter 350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 priced between ₹1.62 Lakhs - 2.04 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Classic 350 priced between ₹1.83 Lakhs - 2.18 Lakhs.

Hunter 350 Mid Specs & Features

The Hunter 350 Mid has Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Roadside Assistance, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Mid Price

Hunter 350 Mid

₹1.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,62,292
RTO
13,513
Insurance
10,600
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,86,405
EMI@4,007/mo
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Mid Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
2055 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm
Height
1070 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
810 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
114 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
349 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Tripper
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Mid Offers
Bring Home Royalenfield Himalayan 450 : Funding Av...
Applicable on hunter350base & 2 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Mid EMI
EMI3,606 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,67,764
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,67,764
Interest Amount
48,590
Payable Amount
2,16,354

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 other Variants

Hunter 350 Base

₹1.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,37,640
RTO
11,541
Insurance
10,377
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,59,558
EMI@3,430/mo
Hunter 350 Top

₹1.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,66,883
RTO
13,881
Insurance
10,641
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,91,405
EMI@4,114/mo
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Hunter 350vsBullet 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Hunter 350vsClassic 350
Jawa 350

Jawa 350

1.83 - 2.11 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Hunter 350vs350
QJ Motor SRC 250

QJ Motor SRC 250

1.49 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Hunter 350vsSRC 250
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

1.43 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Hunter 350vsAvenger 220 Street
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.26 - 1.6 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Hunter 350vsRonin

view all specs and features

