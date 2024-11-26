HT Auto

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 On Road Price in Pandharpur

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Front Left View
1/23
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Left View
2/23
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Rear Left View
3/23
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Rear Right View
4/23
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Right View
5/23
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Front View
6/23
2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Pandharpur
Guerrilla 450 Price in Pandharpur

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 on road price in Pandharpur starts from Rs. 2.89 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.06 Lakhs in Pandharpur.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Analogue₹ 2.89 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Dash₹ 3.00 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Flash₹ 3.06 Lakhs
...Read More

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Variant Wise Price List in Pandharpur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Analogue

₹2.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
452 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,39,000
RTO
28,680
Insurance
21,321
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Pandharpur)
2,89,001
EMI@6,212/mo
Dash

₹3.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
452 cc
View breakup

Flash

₹3.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
452 cc
View breakup

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 News

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has already been updated with a new colour scheme called the Bix Bronze and it will be limited to the top variants of the retro roadster.
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 showcased in new colour, launch in January 2025
26 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 both compete in the 400 cc motorcycle segment
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Which 400cc to choose
23 Jul 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 was launched recently and is positioned as an affordable, city-friendly alternative to the Himalayan 450.
2024 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Variants explained
21 Jul 2024
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 fully accessorized in Brava Blue colour.
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 accessories revealed. Check what is on offer
19 Jul 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 takes on a host of offerings in the 400-500 cc segment and is the most accessible 450 cc bike from the manufacturer
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs rivals: Price comparison
18 Jul 2024
Royal Enfield Videos

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 unveiled: First look at design, specs and engine
22 Nov 2024
The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. Royal Enfield will announce the price of the motorcycle at the upcoming Motoverse Festival later this week.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 motorcycle breaks cover: First look
21 Nov 2024
Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 FAQs

The on-road price of Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Flash in Pandharpur is Rs. 3.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Flash in Pandharpur amount to Rs. 30,480, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 in Pandharpur is Rs. 5,860.
The insurance charges for Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Flash in Pandharpur are Rs. 21,539, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

