Auto recap, May 24: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 review, Vida e-scooter launch date, Kia Carens Clavis reach dealerships

The automotive industry is progressing rapidly, presenting difficulties in staying abreast of all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Saturday, May 24.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 review: Unlike any other RE motorcycle

In the past few years, Royal Enfield has revamped its lineup entirely and is now doing the same with its image. People had high expectations but were also a bit sceptical at the same time about the 450 cc platform because it was the first time that the brand was doing liquid cooling. First up, there was the Himalayan to use the new engine, which received a phenomenal response from everyone and then followed the Guerrilla 450. Where the Himalayan is made for munching miles, the Guerrilla is for the streets and the city. We spent some time with the motorcycle, and the Guerrilla 450 did end up surprising us.

Hero MotoCorp to launch two new Vida electric scooters on July 1

Hero MotoCorp has officially announced that it will launch two new electric scooters under its Vida brand on July 1, 2025. The announcement for the new upcoming products was made during the company’s FY2025 earnings call, where senior management confirmed plans to expand its electric two-wheeler portfolio with more accessible models. Moreover, the brand has also sent out an invitation to the media for the new event that they will host for the new electric scooters. Currently, the Vida lineup includes three variants of the V2 electric scooter: V2 Lite, V2 Plus, and V2 Pro. The upcoming additions are expected to be more affordable, aimed at widening the brand’s reach in the electric mobility segment.

Kia Carens Clavis starts arriving at dealerships, deliveries to begin soon

Authorised dealerships of Kia India have started receiving the Carens Clavis. It can be expected that the brand will soon start the deliveries of the new MPV to the customers who have placed a booking by paying a token amount of ₹25,000.

Suzuki e-Access production begins, will rival Honda Activa e

Suzuki Motorcycle India has started the production of the e-Access in India. It will be the first electric scooter from the brand and is being manufactured in Gurgaon. We will soon ride the e-Access and bring the first ride review of the electric scooter. Once launched, the Suzuki e-Access will go against the Honda Activa e, TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, Bajaj Chetak and the Ola S1, among others.

