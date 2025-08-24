Auto recap, August 23: PIL over E20 fuel, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 new colour

HT Auto
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2025, 08:32 am
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.



The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Saturday, August 23.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 gets new 'Shadow Ash' colour option at 2.49 lakh

Royal Enfield unveiled a new colourway of the Guerrilla 450 motorcycle at the GRRR Nights X Underground event in Pune, organised in collaboration with Tapaswi Racing. The new paint scheme, called Shadow Ash, is available for the Dash variant and is priced at 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). It features an olive-green fuel tank with blacked-out detailing and comes equipped with Royal Enfield’s Tripper Dash console.

Ethanol blending: PIL filed in Supreme Court over consumer rights

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court against the Union Government’s Ethanol Blending Programme, which mandates the sale of petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol (E20). The petition, filed by advocate Akshay Malhotra, argues that forcing consumers to use only E20 petrol, without offering ethanol-free petrol (E0), violates their fundamental rights and deprives them of informed choice. The plea states that millions of Indians are unaware that the petrol sold nationwide is blended with ethanol, a fact that ought to be disclosed under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Vehicles manufactured before April 2023, and even many recent BS-VI models, are not designed to run on E20. The petitioner warns that using the higher blend leads to engine corrosion, damage to rubber and plastic parts, reduced fuel efficiency, and higher maintenance costs.

EVs get toll tax exemption on Atal Setu, Maharashtra’s longest sea bridge

Electric four-wheelers and buses have been exempted from paying toll on the Atal Setu, formerly known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), an official confirmed. The move is expected to promote wider adoption of clean mobility in the state. The order partially modifies an earlier notification issued on January 31, which had levied toll charges on all categories of vehicles using the 21.8 km long Atal Setu and its approach roads.

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2025, 08:32 am IST
TAGS: E20 ethanol petrol Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

