HT Auto

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 On Road Price in Deoghar

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Front Left View
1/23
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Left View
2/23
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Rear Left View
3/23
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Rear Right View
4/23
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Right View
5/23
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Front View
View all Images
6/23
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Deoghar
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Guerrilla 450 Price in Deoghar

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 on road price in Deoghar starts from Rs. 2.80 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.97 Lakhs in Deoghar. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Analogue₹ 2.80 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Dash₹ 2.92 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Flash₹ 2.97 Lakhs
...Read More

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Variant Wise Price List in Deoghar

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Analogue
₹2.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
452 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,39,000
RTO
20,620
Insurance
20,807
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Deoghar)
2,80,427
EMI@6,027/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Dash
₹2.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
452 cc
View breakup
Flash
₹2.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
452 cc
View breakup

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 News

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 both compete in the 400 cc motorcycle segment
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Which 400cc to choose
23 Jul 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 was launched recently and is positioned as an affordable, city-friendly alternative to the Himalayan 450.
2024 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Variants explained
21 Jul 2024
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 fully accessorized in Brava Blue colour.
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 accessories revealed. Check what is on offer
19 Jul 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 takes on a host of offerings in the 400-500 cc segment and is the most accessible 450 cc bike from the manufacturer
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs rivals: Price comparison
18 Jul 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 was launched recently and is positioned as an affordable, city-friendly alternative to the Himalayan 450.
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched: Key highlights
18 Jul 2024
View all
 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 News

Royal Enfield Videos

Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but it is quite different. It will go on sale soon in the Indian market and we are expecting it to be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 in the lineup.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?
15 Jan 2024
Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
25 Nov 2023
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
View all
 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 FAQs

The on-road price of Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Flash in Deoghar is Rs. 2.97 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Flash in Deoghar amount to Rs. 21,820, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 in Deoghar is Rs. 5,686.
The insurance charges for Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Flash in Deoghar are Rs. 21,217, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

Latest Bikes in India 2024

KTM 890 Duke R

KTM 890 Duke R

14.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
KTM 890 Adventure R

KTM 890 Adventure R

15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

22.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
KTM 350 EXC-F

KTM 350 EXC-F

12.96 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
KTM 65 SX

KTM 65 SX

5.47 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

84,869 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Benelli 752 S

Benelli 752 S

6 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details