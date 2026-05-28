|Engine
|647.95 cc
The Bullet 650 STD, is listed at ₹3.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Bullet 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Bullet 650 STD is available in 2 colour options: Battleship Blue, Cannon Black.
The Bullet 650 STD is powered by a 647.95 cc engine.
In the Bullet 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 priced between ₹3.15 Lakhs - 3.63 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Classic 650 priced between ₹3.61 Lakhs - 3.75 Lakhs.
The Bullet 650 STD has Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.