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Bullet 650PriceMileageSpecifications
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Front Right View
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Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Right View
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Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Rear Left View
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Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Brand Name View
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Royal Enfield Bullet 650 STD

3.8 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Key Specs
Engine647.95 cc
View all Bullet 650 specs and features

Bullet 650 STD

Bullet 650 STD Prices

The Bullet 650 STD, is listed at ₹3.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Bullet 650 STD Mileage

All variants of the Bullet 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Bullet 650 STD Colours

The Bullet 650 STD is available in 2 colour options: Battleship Blue, Cannon Black.

Bullet 650 STD Engine and Transmission

The Bullet 650 STD is powered by a 647.95 cc engine.

Bullet 650 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Bullet 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 priced between ₹3.15 Lakhs - 3.63 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Classic 650 priced between ₹3.61 Lakhs - 3.75 Lakhs.

Bullet 650 STD Specs & Features

The Bullet 650 STD has Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 STD Price

Bullet 650 STD

₹3.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,64,856
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,64,856
EMI@7,842/mo
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Royal Enfield Bullet 650 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14.8 L
Length
2318 mm
Ground Clearance
154 mm
Wheelbase
1475 mm
Kerb Weight
243 kg
Height
1137 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
892 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 100/90-19, Rear: 140/70 R18
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
34.6 kW @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
647.95 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Inline twin cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC
Clutch
Wet multi plate
Starting
Self Start
Gear Box
6 Speed constant mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
78 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Steel Tubular Spine Frame
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork 43mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 12 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 STD EMI
EMI7,058 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,28,370
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,28,370
Interest Amount
95,107
Payable Amount
4,23,477

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs
+2
Bullet 650vsInterceptor 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.61 - 3.75 Lakhs
Bullet 650vsClassic 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs
+2
Bullet 650vsSuper Meteor 650
Keeway V302C

Keeway V302C

4.22 Lakhs
Bullet 650vsV302C
BSA Gold Star 650

BSA Gold Star 650

3.1 - 3.45 Lakhs
+1
Bullet 650vsGold Star 650
QJ Motor SRV 300

QJ Motor SRV 300

3.19 Lakhs Onwards
Bullet 650vsSRV 300

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