The S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh, is priced at ₹1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh is available in 5 colour options: Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Passion Red, Industrial Silver, Porcelain White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Charging Station Locater and Passenger Footrest.