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Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Front Left View
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Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Rear Right View
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Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Disc View
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Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh

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1.39 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh

S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh Prices

The S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh, is priced at ₹1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh Range

The S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh Colours

The S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh is available in 5 colour options: Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Passion Red, Industrial Silver, Porcelain White.

S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh Battery & Range

S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh Specs & Features

The S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Charging Station Locater and Passenger Footrest.

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh Price

S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh

₹1.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,999
Insurance
8,580
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,38,579
EMI@2,979/mo
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Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1900 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Kerb Weight
113 kg
Additional Storage
34 L
Height
1272 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm
Width
820 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.7s
Range
320 km
Max Speed
125 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Swappable Battery
Yes
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
11 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Twin telescopic
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km
Battery Capacity
5.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
Mid Drive MCU
Tail Light
LED
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
14 Degrees
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
34 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Sports (Paid only) | Normal | Eco, 749 mm Seat Length, Vacation Mode, Remote Boot Unlock, Predictive Maintenance, GPS Connectivity
Pass Switch
Yes
Charging Station Locater
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh EMI
EMI2,681 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,24,721
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,24,721
Interest Amount
36,123
Payable Amount
1,60,844

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen other Variants

S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh

₹1.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
94,999
Insurance
7,955
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,02,954
EMI@2,213/mo
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Close

S1 X 3 Gen 3 kWh

₹1.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,07,999
Insurance
8,187
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,16,186
EMI@2,497/mo
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View breakup

S1 X 3 Gen Plus 4 kWh

₹1.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,12,881
Insurance
8,580
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,21,461
EMI@2,611/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

S1 X 3 Gen 4 kWh

₹1.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,24,999
Insurance
8,491
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,33,490
EMI@2,869/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
+4
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S1 X 3 GenvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
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S1 X 3 GenvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
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S1 X 3 GenvsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
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S1 X 3 Genvs450S
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
+2
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S1 X 3 GenvsRizta
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
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S1 X 3 GenvsOneS Gen 2

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