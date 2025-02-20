Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen on road price in Ghaziabad starts from Rs. 87,660.
The on road price for Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen top variant goes up to Rs. 1.08 Lakhs in Ghaziabad.
The lowest price model is Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh and the most priced model is Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen 4 kWh.
Visit your nearest
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen dealers and showrooms in Ghaziabad for best offers.
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen on road price breakup in Ghaziabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen is mainly compared to iVOOMi Energy Jeet X which starts at Rs. 84,999 in Ghaziabad, Okaya EV Faast F2B which starts at Rs. 94,998 in Ghaziabad and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Ghaziabad.
Variants On-Road Price Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh ₹ 87,660 Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen 3 kWh ₹ 97,830 Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen 4 kWh ₹ 1.08 Lakhs
