Launched in Jan 2025
Category Average: 57.75 kmph
S1 X 3 Gen: 125.0 kmph
Category Average: 102.7 km
S1 X 3 Gen: 175.0 km
Category Average: 4.61 hrs
S1 X 3 Gen: 4.8 hrs
Category Average: 2.0 kwh
S1 X 3 Gen: 2.0 - 4.0 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|2-4 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|108-242 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 50 Minutes
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen
₹79,999*
₹94,998*
₹95,000*
₹95,000*
₹94,998*
₹89,999*
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-7 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs.
Range
242 km
Range
80 Km
Range
90 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
80-85 Km
Range
140-180 Km
Motor Power
11 kW
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
2 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
2000 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheels
|Currently viewing
|S1 X 3 Gen vs Faast F2B
|S1 X 3 Gen vs Buzz
|S1 X 3 Gen vs Roma S
|S1 X 3 Gen vs Faast F2T
|S1 X 3 Gen vs T3
Popular Ola Electric Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
