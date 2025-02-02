HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Front Left View
View all Images

OLA ELECTRIC S1 X 3 Gen

Launched in Jan 2025

5.0
1 Review
₹79,999 - 1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S1 X 3 Gen Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 57.75 kmph

S1 X 3 Gen: 125.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 102.7 km

S1 X 3 Gen: 175.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.61 hrs

S1 X 3 Gen: 4.8 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.0 kwh

S1 X 3 Gen: 2.0 - 4.0 kwh

View all S1 X 3 Gen Specs and Features
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen
Okaya EV Faast F2B
Front Tyre View
Foot Space View
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Variants
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen price starts at ₹ 79,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.08 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
4 Variants Available
2 kWh₹79,999*
101 kmph
108 km
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Roadside Assistance
Battery Capacity: 2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist: Yes
View More
3 kWh₹89,999*
115 kmph
176 km
Battery Capacity: 3 kWh
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Roadside Assistance
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist: Yes
View More
4 kWh₹99,999*
123 kmph
242 km
Battery Capacity: 4 kWh
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Roadside Assistance
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist: Yes
View More
Plus 4 kWh₹1.08 Lakhs*
125 kmph
242 km
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Roadside Assistance
Battery Capacity: 4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist: Yes
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Images

11 images
View All S1 X 3 Gen Images

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Colours

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Jet black
Midnight blue
Passion red
Industrial silver
Porcelain white

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity2-4 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Range108-242 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hours 50 Minutes
View all S1 X 3 Gen specs and features

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen comparison with similar bikes

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen
Okaya EV Faast F2B
Stella Automobili Buzz
Tunwal Roma S
Okaya EV Faast F2T
Flycon T3
₹79,999*
₹94,998*
₹95,000*
₹95,000*
₹94,998*
₹89,999*
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-7 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs.
Range
242 km
Range
80 Km
Range
90 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
80-85 Km
Range
140-180 Km
Motor Power
11 kW
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
2 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
2000 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheels
Currently viewingS1 X 3 Gen vs Faast F2BS1 X 3 Gen vs BuzzS1 X 3 Gen vs Roma SS1 X 3 Gen vs Faast F2TS1 X 3 Gen vs T3
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Offers
Delhi
Bring Home Ola S1X+ 4kWh and Get Cash Discount up ...
Applicable on s1-x-3-genplus-4-kwh variant
Expired
Ola Electric Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
OLA Experience Centre, Adchini
290-284, 15Th A Cross Rd, Yelahanka Satellite Town, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110017
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Dilshad Garden
#12, Netaji Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, Delhi 110095
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Gujranwala Town
K-1/6, Main Rajpuri Road, Opposite Sector 5 Dwarka, Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110009
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Najafgarh
D-10, Satguru Ram Singh Road, Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase Ii, Mayapuri, Delhi 110043
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Bhajanpura
Khasra # 429 & 430, Jaitpur Road, Block B, Molar Band Extension, Badarpur, Delhi 110053
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Daryaganj
A-2 Block, 100 Feet Road, Virendar Nagar, Block B, Sant Nagar, Delhi 110002
+91 - 8033113311
See All Ola Electric Dealers in Delhi

Popular Ola Electric Bikes

View all Ola Electric Bikes
View all Upcoming Ola Electric Bikes

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen EMI

Select Variant:
2 kWh
101 kmph | 108 km
₹ 79,999*
2 kWh
101 kmph | 108 km
₹79,999*
3 kWh
115 kmph | 176 km
₹89,999*
4 kWh
123 kmph | 242 km
₹99,999*
Plus 4 kWh
125 kmph | 242 km
₹1.08 Lakhs*
EMI ₹1366.71/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen User Reviews & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
1
Beast Look
The mileage is excellent and the design looks great. The 3rd generation is even more exciting and slightly budget-friendly.By: A Bishnu (Feb 2, 2025)
Read Full Review

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 80000
