What is the on-road price of Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen in Agra? The on-road price of Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen Plus 5.3 kWh in Agra is Rs. 1.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen in Agra? The RTO charges for Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen Plus 5.3 kWh in Agra amount to Rs. 13,462, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen in Agra? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen in Agra is Rs. 2,804.