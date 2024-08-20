Ola Electric Roadster Pro on road price in Varanasi starts from Rs. 2.16 Lakhs. The on road price for Ola Electric Roadster Pro top variant goes up to Rs. 2.67 Lakhs in Varanasi. The Ola Electric Roadster Pro on road price in Varanasi starts from Rs. 2.16 Lakhs. The on road price for Ola Electric Roadster Pro top variant goes up to Rs. 2.67 Lakhs in Varanasi. The lowest price model is Ola Electric Roadster Pro 8 kWh and the most priced model is Ola Electric Roadster Pro 16 kWh. Visit your nearest Ola Electric Roadster Pro dealers and showrooms in Varanasi for best offers. Ola Electric Roadster Pro on road price breakup in Varanasi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Ola Electric Roadster Pro 8 kWh ₹ 2.16 Lakhs Ola Electric Roadster Pro 16 kWh ₹ 2.67 Lakhs