Ola Electric Roadster Pro On Road Price in Ludhiana

Ola Electric Roadster Pro Left View
Ola Electric Roadster Pro Front Left View
Ola Electric Roadster Pro Rear View
Ola Electric Roadster Pro Rear Right View
Ola Electric Roadster Pro Rear Left View
Ola Electric Roadster Pro Front Right View
2 - 2.5 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ludhiana
Roadster Pro Price in Ludhiana

Ola Electric Roadster Pro on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 2.16 Lakhs. The on road price for Ola Electric Roadster Pro top variant goes up to Rs. 2.67 Lakhs in Ludhiana.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ola Electric Roadster Pro 8 kWh₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Ola Electric Roadster Pro 16 kWh₹ 2.67 Lakhs
Ola Electric Roadster Pro Variant Wise Price List in Ludhiana

8 kWh

₹2.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
8 KWh
154 Kmph
316 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,99,999
Insurance
16,419
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ludhiana)
2,16,418
16 kWh

₹2.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
16 KWh
194 Kmph
579 Km
Ola Electric Roadster Pro Alternatives

Ola Electric Roadster X+

Ola Electric Roadster X+

1.05 - 1.55 Lakhs
Roadster X+ Price in Ludhiana

Ola Electric News

Ola Electric has launched the Roadster series of electric motorcycles in India, which comprises three variants: Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro.
Ola Roadster Pro electric motorcycle in mind? Key highlights you should know
20 Aug 2024
The two bikes have a price gap of almost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 and offer similar features.
Ola Roadster Pro vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Recon: Price, specs and range compared
16 Aug 2024
The Ola Electric lineup now comprises only two models - S1 Air and S1 Pro - with the S1 discontinued
Ola Electric announces benefits on S1 range of electric scooters. Check details
14 Mar 2025
Ola Electric is offering discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,750 on its electric scooters.
Range Barse discount by Ola Electric, up to 26,750 off on S1 Air and S1 X+ models
13 Mar 2025
Overall retail sales in the Indian two-wheeler market witnessed a drop in February 2025, as compared to the same month last year.
Hero MotoCorp retains top spot in February two-wheeler retail sales, Ola Electric slides sharp: FADA
10 Mar 2025
Videos

The Ola Roadster X is the entry level variant from the Roadster series and it starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,999 for the 2.5 kWh battery option.
Ola Roadster, Roadster X electric motorcycles launched: Price, range, battery explained
10 Feb 2025
Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
28 Dec 2022
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
The Ola S1 Pro has enough silent grunt to get a move on real quick.
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
15 Nov 2021
Ola Electric Roadster Pro FAQs

The on-road price of Ola Electric Roadster Pro 16 kWh in Ludhiana is Rs. 2.67 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Ola Electric Roadster Pro in Ludhiana is Rs. 4,388.
The insurance charges for Ola Electric Roadster Pro 16 kWh in Ludhiana are Rs. 17,311, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

