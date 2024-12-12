What is the on-road price of KTM 450 SX-F in Kolar? The on-road price of KTM 450 SX-F STD in Kolar is Rs. 11.36 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 450 SX-F in Kolar? The RTO charges for KTM 450 SX-F STD in Kolar amount to Rs. 82,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 450 SX-F in Kolar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 450 SX-F in Kolar is Rs. 23,038.