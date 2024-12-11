KTM 450 SX-F on road price in Bardoli starts from Rs. 11.36 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 450 SX-F on road price in Bardoli starts from Rs. 11.36 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 450 SX-F dealers and showrooms in Bardoli for best offers.
KTM 450 SX-F on road price breakup in Bardoli includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the KTM 450 SX-F is mainly compared to KTM 250 SX-F which starts at Rs. 9.58 Lakhs in Bardoli, Kawasaki KLX 450R which starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs in Bardoli and Kawasaki KX450 starting at Rs. 8.59 Lakhs in Bardoli.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 450 SX-F STD ₹ 11.36 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price