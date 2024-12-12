KTM 450 SX-F on road price in Amravati starts from Rs. 11.36 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 450 SX-F on road price in Amravati starts from Rs. 11.36 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 450 SX-F dealers and showrooms in Amravati for best offers.
KTM 450 SX-F on road price breakup in Amravati includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the KTM 450 SX-F is mainly compared to KTM 250 SX-F which starts at Rs. 9.58 Lakhs in Amravati, Kawasaki KLX 450R which starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs in Amravati and Kawasaki KX450 starting at Rs. 8.59 Lakhs in Amravati.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 450 SX-F STD ₹ 11.36 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price