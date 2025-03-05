Ninja 650PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsOffersDealersEMINews
Kawasaki Ninja 650
KAWASAKI Ninja 650

4.0
1 Review
₹7.16 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Ninja 650 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 649.0 cc

Ninja 650: 649.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 20.42 kmpl

Ninja 650: 21.0 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 73.0 ps

Ninja 650: 68.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 209.0 kmph

Ninja 650: 210.0 kmph

About Kawasaki Ninja 650

Latest Update

  Kawasaki Ninja 650, Ninja 500 & Ninja 300 gets discounts upto ₹35,000
  Kawasaki Ninja 650, Ninja 500 and Ninja 300 gets discounts upto ₹25,000

    Kawasaki Ninja 650
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Rear Tyre View
    Kawasaki Ninja 650 Variants
    Kawasaki Ninja 650 price starts at ₹ 7.16 Lakhs
    1 Variant Available
    STD₹7.16 Lakhs*
    649 cc
    210 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Low Battery Indicator
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Body Graphics
    The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Kawasaki Ninja 650 Images

    11 images
    Kawasaki Ninja 650 Colours

    Kawasaki Ninja 650 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

    Lime green

    Kawasaki Ninja 650 Specifications and Features

    Max Power68 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Mileage21.0 kmpl
    Traction ControlYes
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine649.0 cc
    Max Speed210 kmph
    Kawasaki Ninja 650 comparison with similar bikes

    Kawasaki Ninja 650
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
    Kawasaki Z650
    Triumph Trident 660
    ₹7.16 Lakhs*
    ₹8.49 Lakhs*
    ₹6.65 Lakhs*
    ₹8.12 Lakhs*
    Power
    68 PS
    Power
    75 PS
    Power
    68 PS
    Power
    81 PS
    Torque
    64 Nm
    Torque
    39 Nm
    Torque
    64 Nm
    Torque
    64 Nm
    Engine
    649 cc
    Engine
    399 cc
    Engine
    649 cc
    Engine
    660 cc
    Kerb Weight
    196 kg
    Kerb Weight
    189 kg
    Kerb Weight
    188 kg
    Kerb Weight
    189 kg
    Length
    2115 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    2055 mm
    Length
    2020 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Cast Aluminium
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Currently viewingNinja 650 vs Ninja ZX-4RNinja 650 vs Z650Ninja 650 vs Trident 660
    Kawasaki Ninja 650 Offers
    Delhi
    Bring Home Kawasaki Ninja 650 :- Good Times of Vo...
    Applicable on ninja650std variant
    Expired
    View Offer
    Kawasaki Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Extreme Automobiles
    B-80 Naraina Industrial Area Phase-Ll, Blockb West Naraina, Delhi 110028
    +91 - 8448989645
    Aurum Automobiles
    D-56 Ground Floor 100 Ft. Road Opposite To High Note Performance Chhattarpur Enclave, Delhi 110074
    +91 - 7065334334
    See All Kawasaki Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Kawasaki Bikes

    Kawasaki Ninja 650 EMI

    STD
    649 cc | 68 PS @ 8000 rpm
    ₹ 7.16 Lakhs*
    STD
    649 cc | 68 PS @ 8000 rpm
    ₹7.16 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹12666.92/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Kawasaki Ninja 650 User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    Design very awesome
    The Ninja bike has an awesome design, a premium price, excellent speed, a smooth color finish, and offers a very smooth driving experience.By: Jaykrishn kumar (Mar 5, 2025)
