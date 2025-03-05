Category Average: 649.0 cc
Ninja 650: 649.0 cc
Category Average: 20.42 kmpl
Ninja 650: 21.0 kmpl
Category Average: 73.0 ps
Ninja 650: 68.0 ps
Category Average: 209.0 kmph
Ninja 650: 210.0 kmph
|Max Power
|68 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Mileage
|21.0 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|649.0 cc
|Max Speed
|210 kmph
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹7.16 Lakhs*
₹8.49 Lakhs*
₹6.65 Lakhs*
₹8.12 Lakhs*
Power
68 PS
Power
75 PS
Power
68 PS
Power
81 PS
Torque
64 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
64 Nm
Torque
64 Nm
Engine
649 cc
Engine
399 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
660 cc
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
188 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Length
2115 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
2055 mm
Length
2020 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Popular Kawasaki Bikes
