Kawasaki Ninja 650



The Ninja 650 is the middleweight sports bike from Kawasaki’s Ninja line-up. Although it doesn’t come in 4-cylinder configuration, it can still perform well.



Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launch Date:



The BS6 version of this bike was launched to India sometime in April 2022.



Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price:



The Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes in one standard variant and costs Rs. 6,88,000 ex-showroom in Delhi.



Kawasaki Ninja 650 Design:



With design cues taken from the litre class ZX-10R, the Ninja 650 sports a sporty look. The ergonomics and build of the 650 is also quite similar to its elder sibling. The well placed vents and streamlined design give adequate downforce too. The Ninja 650 is available in two colour schemes, Lime Green with hints of black, red and white. The second scheme is Pearl Robotic White with glossy black with hints of green and white.



Kawasaki Ninja 650 Dimension:



The seat height is 790 mm and ground clearance of 130 mm. The front suspension is a hydraulic fork set and the rear gets a horizontal back-link suspension with adjustable preload. The Ninja 650 has a kerb weight of 196 kilograms.



Kawasaki Ninja 650 Features:



The Ninja 650 is given a multi-purpose digital TFT colour instrument cluster. The rider can connect to the display using Kawasaki Rideology app through Bluetooth. The twin LED headlights are similar to Ninja 400. The windshield on this sports bike is more upright than previous models to give added shielding against wing. Modern features like slipper clutch, clip-on handlebars and dual channel ABS with petal disks are given to the Ninja 650.



Kawasaki Ninja 650 Engine and Performance:



A 649cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel twin cylinder engine powers the Ninja 650. It churns out 68 PS power at 8,000 RPM and 64 Nm torque at 6,700 RPM. Like all Ninjas, this one gets a four valve per cylinder configuration for that extra performance. The mill is mated to a 6-speed transmission.



Kawasaki Ninja 650 Mileage:



The Ninja 650 returns a mileage between 20 to 22 kilometers a litre. It has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres.



Kawasaki Ninja 650 Rivals:



Direct rivals to the Ninja 650 include Honda CBR650R, Honda CB650R, Suzuki GSX-R600, Suzuki GSX-R600Z, Aprilia RS 660, Triumph Trident 660, Yamaha YZF-R6 and Yamaha YZF-R7.