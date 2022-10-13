Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Jawa Perak on road price in Nanded starts from Rs. 2.33 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Visit your nearest
Jawa Perak dealers and showrooms in Nanded for best offers.
Jawa Perak on road price breakup in Nanded includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Jawa Perak is mainly compared to Hero Mavrick 440 which starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs in Nanded, Royal Enfield Classic 350 which starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs in Nanded and Honda CB350 Cruiser starting at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Nanded.
Variants On-Road Price Jawa Perak STD ₹ 2.33 Lakhs
