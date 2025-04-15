What is the on-road price of Honda QC1 in Rewari? The on-road price of Honda QC1 STD in Rewari is Rs. 1.05 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda QC1 in Rewari? The RTO charges for Honda QC1 STD in Rewari amount to Rs. 9,600, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda QC1 in Rewari? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda QC1 in Rewari is Rs. 2,122.