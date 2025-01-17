What is the on-road price of Honda QC1 in Jhajjar? The on-road price of Honda QC1 STD in Jhajjar is Rs. 1.05 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda QC1 in Jhajjar? The RTO charges for Honda QC1 STD in Jhajjar amount to Rs. 9,600, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda QC1 in Jhajjar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda QC1 in Jhajjar is Rs. 2,122.