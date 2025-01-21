What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Chittorgarh? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Chittorgarh is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Chittorgarh? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Chittorgarh amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Chittorgarh? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Chittorgarh is Rs. 4,177.